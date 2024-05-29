Czech President Leaves Jordan After Three-Day Visit

Amman, May 29 (Petra) -- President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel left Jordan on Wednesday after a three-day visit for talks with His Majesty King Abdullah II.The Czech President was seen off at Queen Alia International Airport (QAA) by the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Makram Qaisi, Amman Mayor Youssef Shawarbeh, Amman Governor Yasser Adwan, the Czech Ambassador Aleksandar Sporic and embassy staff.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.