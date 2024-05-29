Ministerial Committee On Gaza Hold Talks With Spanish Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Madrid, May 29 (Petra) -- Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and members of the ministerial committee assigned by the joint extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit on Gaza met with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albarez.The meeting, held Wednesday in Madrid, focused on international efforts to stop the Israeli war on Gaza and embattled Rafah, a ceasefire and the delivery of sustainable humanitarian aid into Gaza.The committee issued a joint press statement, which reads as follows:"The delegation of the ministerial committee in charge of the joint extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit on Gaza, headed by His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, was held today, Wednesday."The meeting saw the participation of the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim Al Thani and the President of the Council of Ministers, the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Palestine, Muhammad Mustafa, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Safadi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye, Hakan Fidan, and the Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Hussein Ibrahim Taha."Committee members held an official discussion session with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Spain, Jose Manuel Albarez in the capital of the Kingdom of Spain, Madrid."The meeting discussed the efforts made to stop the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and the city of Rafah and its surroundings, the importance of an immediate ceasefire and the introduction of sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid to all parts of the Strip."The members of the ministerial committee appreciate Spain's recognition of the Palestinian state in support of the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to live in dignity and freedom in their independent, sovereign state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with occupied Jerusalem as its capital."The meeting reviewed the efforts of the ministerial committee in support of the issue of recognising the Palestinian state and taking the necessary steps to implement the two-state solution in light of the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant international initiatives."Their Highnesses and Excellencies, members of the ministerial committee, stressed the importance of stopping all unilateral, illegal and illegitimate Israeli measures in the West Bank; the importance of applying international law and international humanitarian law; holding the Israeli occupation accountable for the crimes it commits against defenceless civilians."