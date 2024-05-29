Police Arrested Bank Robber In Amman-PSD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 29 (Petra) - Within few hours, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) agents and Amman police successfully completed investigation and uncovered the circumstances of the robbery crime, which was carried out under threat Wednesday, at a bank branch in Marka neighborhood in the capital, and arrested the perpetrator.In a statement, the media spokesperson for Public Security Directorate (PSD) said East Amman Police Department was was notified about a robbery of a bank branch in Marka district, adding that a sum of money (approximately JD6,000), was stolen under threat.Immediately after receiving the report and collecting information from the crime scene, the spokesperson said an investigation team was formed from the CID and concerned police departments and successfully identified identity of the bank robber, who fled the crime scene.The spokesperson also noted the the suspect's whereabouts were determined, which were raided, and arrested the suspect.During interrogation, the suspect admitted to planning and committing the crime using a plastic weapon, while most of the stolen amount, JD5,720, was found in his possession, adding the robber will be referred to the State Security Court, the spokesperson pointed out.