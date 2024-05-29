Czech President, House Speaker Talk Ties, Region

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 29 (Petra) - President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, on Wednesday visited the Lower House of Representatives and met with its Speaker, Ahmed Safadi.During the meeting, Czech president stressed the "deep-rooted" bilateral relations, noting the importance of the contents of his talks with His Majesty King Abdullah II today, during which ways to strengthen joint cooperation and coordination in various fields were emphasized.The Czech president also praised Jordan's role under the King's leadership, which seeks to achieve security and stability in the region, commending the Kingdom's efforts in providing care for refugees.Pavel said his country's shares Jordan's opinion that the two-state solution is the path to achieve the region's security and stability.Pavel also stressed the necessity of working to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and support negotiations aimed at achieving sustainable security.For his part, Safadi stressed Jordan's keenness, under the King's leadership, to strengthen various aspects of cooperation with the Czech Republic, referring to the Kingdom's comprehensive modernization paths.Safadi said Jordan's position is "firm" in supporting the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate rights on their national territory, lift injustice on them and stop the criminal war in Gaza.Safadi stressed the importance of Jordan's role in preserving Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian sanctities.Noting Jordan's burdens due to the refugee waves, he urged the international community to fulfill its moral and humanitarian obligations towards supporting refugees and the hosting countries.Additionally, he pointed to burdens on the Kingdom's northern and eastern fronts, which see organized attempts to smuggle weapons and drugs.