Czech President Visits Senate

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 29 (Petra) - President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel and his accompanying delegation on Wednesday visited Jordan's Senate and met with its President, Faisal Fayez.The meeting went over Jordanian-Czech relations and the situation in the region, especially with regard to Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, as well as economic challenges facing Jordan due to the regional circumstances, according to a Senate statement.Hailing the "deep-rooted" Jordanian-Czech relations, Fayez said His Majesty King Abdullah II constantly directs to strengthen and build on ties in various fields to serve common interests.Noting the King's efforts to restore the region's security and stability, Fayez stressed the importance of the international community's support to His Majesty's efforts aimed at stopping the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.Fayez added that this support should also focus on backing His Majesty's endeavors to find a political horizon that imposes a solution on Israel to the Palestinian cause, in accordance with the two-state solution and enables establishment of the independent Palestinian state.Additionally, Fayez highlighted the Kingdom's comprehensive reform process as a translation of the King's directives in its political, economic and administrative dimensions/Fayez indicated that this process aims to enhance Jordan's democratic and political life, empower women and youth, form parliamentary governments and advance the national economy.