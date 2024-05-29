KAREN DICARLO SELECTED FOR IAOTP's LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Karen DiCarlo, Executive Director of Santa Claus, Inc., was recently chosen to receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in and of itself, only a few select members are chosen for the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. These special honorees are selected to receive this award based on their longevity in their fields, their contributions to society, and their impact on their industries. Karen DiCarlo will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award this December at IAOTP's 2024 Annual Awards Gala at the magnificent Opryland Hotel in Nashville./award-galaFor over three decades, Karen DiCarlo has dedicated her life to helping impoverished children. Her journey began in 1986 when she first volunteered at Santa Claus, Inc. Her unwavering commitment and passion led to her appointment as the organization's first Executive Director in 2012. Managing the operations and volunteers of Santa Claus, Inc. has always been a 'labor of love' for her.Karen's leadership has led to an impressive growth of over 1100% for Santa Claus, Inc. The organization's expansion has enabled it to reach over 200,000 children throughout the year, providing them with essential necessities through its Youth Enrichment Services (Yes!) and seasonal programs. She has successfully forged collaborative solid partnerships between Santa Claus, Inc. and numerous national and international corporations. Some of the companies and organizations that are involved in this initiative are FedEx, Bank of America, the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, Amazon, Walmart, Toyota, BNSF Railroad, Union Pacific Railroad, Stater Bros. Charities, Good 360, In & Out Burger, Ross, Target, Delivering Good, United Way, and The Community Foundation of SB and Riverside Counties, among others. Every year, Santa Claus, Inc. receives crucial funding and a multitude of valuable in-kind products at its warehouse. These valuable partnerships enable us to provide essential resources that significantly improve the lives of children in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. San Bernardino County is the largest county in the United States.Before embarking on her professional career, Ms. DiCarlo attended San Bernardino Valley College, where she obtained her Associate's degree in English.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Karen DiCarlo has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Karen received the 2018 "Hero of the Heartland Award" from Stater Bros. Charities. The Sun Newspaper's "Outstanding Citizen Award" was handed to four SB County leaders during the Sun Newspaper's 100th-anniversary celebration, as well as the highly competitive 2016 "Social Entrepreneur of the Year" award at the CSUSB "Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards." She was also selected as California Senator Connie Leyva's "Woman of the Year" for the 21st Congressional District. Last Year, Karen was awarded IAOTP's Top Executive Director of the Year and Empowered Woman of the Year. She graced the front cover of TIP Magazine and had a chapter dedicated to her in the International Best Seller Top 50 Fearless Leaders. She will receive her recognition as Empowered Woman of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement at the IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2024 at the magnificent Opryland Hotel in Nashville.Karen DiCarlo believes that individuals who volunteer for nonprofit organizations develop lifelong connections. Karen DiCarlo believes that individuals who volunteer for nonprofit organizations develop lifelong connections. Throughout her long and dedicated 30-year commitment as a volunteer, she gained valuable insights into the rewards that come with serving others, which are just as significant as the benefits received by those being served.Looking back, Karen attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her husband, three children and ten grandchildren. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one of a kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

