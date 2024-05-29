Liquid Logics Announces New Integration Of KCB

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LEE'S SUMMIT, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Liquid Logics , a leader in cloud-based loan management systems, is excited to announce its integration with KCB , a trusted provider of thorough background screening services. This collaboration aims to significantly improve the security, reliability, and efficiency of the loan origination process for private lenders, borrowers, and investors.At Liquid Logics, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge business solutions that promote growth, streamline workflows, and enhance overall business operations for our clients. Our software, renowned for its user-centric design, supports over 12,000 brokers, correspondents, loan officers, and account executives, generating approximately 1,500 closed loans per month for First Horizon Bank. This new partnership with KCB underscores our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance in the lending industry.Key Features of Liquid Logics:Fully cloud-based SaaS Loan Management SystemCRM/lead pipeline integrationComprehensive workflow LOS (Loan Origination System)Automated credit and underwriting processesServicing, reporting, and closing document managementThree types of fund pool management structuresIntegrating KCB's comprehensive background screening services into our platform enhances the security and integrity of the loan origination process, ensuring that lenders can make informed decisions with confidence.Benefits of Liquid Logics and KCB Integration:Robust background checks to ensure borrower credibilityEnhanced security and compliance with industry standardsStreamlined loan origination process with integrated screeningIncreased lender and borrower confidence in the transaction process“Security and reliability are paramount in the loan origination process. Our integration with KCB allows us to provide our clients with the highest level of background screening, ensuring that all loan applications are thoroughly vetted. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to streamline and secure the lending process,” said Sam Kaddah, CEO of Liquid Logics.KCB is known for its comprehensive background screening services, which include criminal background checks, employment verification, and credit history reviews. By integrating these capabilities into Liquid Logics, we offer our clients a seamless and and efficient way to ensure that all loan applicants meet the necessary criteria.With this integration, Liquid Logics clients can now leverage KCB's powerful background screening tools, ensuring that every aspect of the loan process is handled with the utmost security and compliance. This collaboration highlights our commitment to providing innovative solutions that support the growth and success of private lenders.About Liquid Logics:Based in the greater Kansas City area, Liquid Logics is a NextGen FinTech company offering a comprehensive cloud-based Loan Management System. Our solutions are designed to enhance the borrower experience and streamline loan processes for private lenders.About KCB:KCB provides comprehensive background screening services, including criminal background checks, employment verification, and credit history reviews. Their commitment to thorough and reliable screening processes helps organizations make informed decisions and maintain high standards of security and compliance.For media inquiries, please contact:

