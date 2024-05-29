Learn Even More About The Sun And Solar System With A New Extended Edition Of Reimagined“Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

An extended paperback edition of Twinkle, Twinkle, Daytime Star is available June 2024.

The paperback will be available in English or bilingual English/Spanish

The paperbacks will include additional fun facts about the Sun and solar system, including Sun safety tips

The first book in the bilingual“Skytime” series will be released in paperback with brand new science content!

- School Library JournalWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Earth and the Sun have a dynamic relationship that helps all living things grow. Science Naturally is pleased to be publishing a paperback edition of Elizabeth Everett's, Twinkle, Twinkle, Daytime Star . Originally published as a board book, the paperback edition will be released in English and bilingual English/Spanish versions simultaneously. With six pages of extra content, including fun facts about the solar system and tips for staying safe from the Sun's rays, the new paperbacks are perfect for sparking conversation during storytime.Stars shine in our night sky and all throughout the galaxy, but the closest star to Earth can be seen during the day––the Sun. A science lesson wrapped in a familiar rhyme, Twinkle, Twinkle, Daytime Star is a sweet, educational bedtime story for ages two to seven. This charming book illuminates the important relationship humans have with the Sun, and gives a glimpse of the amazing and surprising ways the Sun affects life––like telling time, controlling the days and seasons, creating light and shadows, maintaining the orbit of planets in the solar system, and providing life to all living things on Earth!Twinkle, Twinkle, Daytime Star is illustrated by Beatriz Castro who uses bright colors, adorable and diverse characters, and detailed drawings to perfectly encapsulate the Sun's bright presence. With her glowing artwork, this twist on a classic poem is a cozy way to learn about the one-of-a-kind star that makes everything possible.The bilingual English/Spanish edition of this book, Twinkle, Twinkle, Daytime Star / Brilla, brilla, estrellita del día , will be released in paperback alongside the English edition. The rhyming Spanish text was adapted and reviewed by native speakers to ensure that the language is accurate, rhyming, and rhythmic. Science Naturally is committed to publishing works in a variety of world languages to help children everywhere get excited about science and reading.Twinkle, Twinkle, Daytime Star is a must-have for any curious child. It will inspire kids to think about how the natural world, stretching far out into space, plays a role in daily life. In this book, the Sun truly shines!To expand and extend the content, Science Naturally will provide a free, downloadable Teacher's Guide in English on their website. The Guide is for educators, parents, and librarians alike who want to help kids better engage and understand the material. The Guide includes activities, discussion questions, hands-on activities, and experiments to encourage young minds to think more about our Sun and Solar System.Elizabeth Everett spent 16 years as a classroom teacher before venturing into writing. Inspired by her energetic youngster, Jalen, and his love for books, she took her background in education and meshed it with his childhood interests. She lives in Colorado with her family where they love spending time outdoors in the Western sun. She is the author of This Is the Sun and has several more titles coming soon. She can be reached at ....Inspired by the natural world, Beatriz Castro has been drawing and writing fantastic stories since she was a little girl. She studied illustration at the School of Arts in Logroño, Spain. Beatriz specializes in colorful images and funny character designs. Her fun and beautiful art appears in books published around the world. See more of her work at BeatrizCastroIlustracion.Science Naturally is a small independent press in Washington D.C. Our books are distributed to the trade by the National Book Network [NBNbooks (domestic) and co (international)]. For more information about our publications, to arrange author interviews, for direct or bulk purchase pricing, or to request a review copy, please contact us. Cover images and sample content are available at ScienceNaturally.Twinkle, Twinkle, Daytime StarWritten by Elizabeth Everett . Illustrated by Beatriz CastroEnglish . Ages 2-7 . 8 x 8” . 32 PagesPaperback ($12.95) ISBN: 9781958629529Twinkle, Twinkle, Daytime Star / Brilla, brilla, estrellita del díaWritten by Elizabeth Everett . Illustrated by Beatriz CastroBilingual English/Spanish . Ages 2-7 . 8 x 8” . 32 PagesPaperback ($12.95) ISBN: 9781958629512

Violet Antonick

Science, Naturally!

+1 202-465-4798

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram