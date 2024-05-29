               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Live Webinar: Central Banks, Inflation & Why Divergence Can Only Go So Far


5/29/2024 2:37:07 PM

(MENAFN- ING)

Click here to register

Economics Live: Webinar details

We've now had the first rate cuts in Europe, and policymakers from the European Central Bank to the Bank of England are signalling they could follow suit within weeks. That's despite the Federal Reserve telling us that US rate cuts are going to be delayed. In this live webinar, we'll discuss whether this transatlantic divergence can continue beyond the summer, and we'll look at what it all means for financial markets.

Speakers

James Knightley, Chief International Economist

Carsten Brzeski, Global Head of Macro

James Smith, Developed Markets Economist

Chris Turner, Global Head of Markets and Regional Head of Research for UK & CEE

Rebecca Byrne, Senior Editor/Supervisory Analyst (Moderator)

When?

Tuesday 4 June

09:00 ET
14:00 BST
15:00 CEST

The webinar will last for 40 minutes, including a Q&A session at the end. Microsoft Teams details will be sent upon registration.

Note: Members of the press/media are invited to join this virtual event

MENAFN29052024000222011065ID1108272492


Author: Carsten Brzeski, James Knightley, James Smith, Chris Turner, Rebecca Byrne
*Content Disclaimer:
This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/about/disclaimer/
ING

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search