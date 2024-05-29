Live Webinar: Central Banks, Inflation & Why Divergence Can Only Go So Far

(MENAFN- ING)

Click here to register

Economics Live: Webinar details

We've now had the first rate cuts in Europe, and policymakers from the European Central Bank to the Bank of England are signalling they could follow suit within weeks. That's despite the Federal Reserve telling us that US rate cuts are going to be delayed. In this live webinar, we'll discuss whether this transatlantic divergence can continue beyond the summer, and we'll look at what it all means for financial markets.

Speakers

James Knightley, Chief International Economist

Carsten Brzeski, Global Head of Macro

James Smith, Developed Markets Economist

Chris Turner, Global Head of Markets and Regional Head of Research for UK & CEE

Rebecca Byrne, Senior Editor/Supervisory Analyst (Moderator)

When?

Tuesday 4 June

09:00 ET

14:00 BST

15:00 CEST

The webinar will last for 40 minutes, including a Q&A session at the end. Microsoft Teams details will be sent upon registration.

Note: Members of the press/media are invited to join this virtual event