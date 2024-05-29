Live Webinar: Central Banks, Inflation & Why Divergence Can Only Go So Far

(MENAFN- ING)
Click here to register
Economics Live: Webinar details
We've now had the first rate cuts in Europe, and policymakers from the European Central Bank to the Bank of England are signalling they could follow suit within weeks. That's despite the Federal Reserve telling us that US rate cuts are going to be delayed. In this live webinar, we'll discuss whether this transatlantic divergence can continue beyond the summer, and we'll look at what it all means for financial markets.
Speakers
James Knightley, Chief International Economist
Carsten Brzeski, Global Head of Macro
James Smith, Developed Markets Economist
Chris Turner, Global Head of Markets and Regional Head of Research for UK & CEE
Rebecca Byrne, Senior Editor/Supervisory Analyst (Moderator)
When?
Tuesday 4 June
09:00 ET
14:00 BST
15:00 CEST
The webinar will last for 40 minutes, including a Q&A session at the end. Microsoft Teams details will be sent upon registration.
Note: Members of the press/media are invited to join this virtual event
MENAFN29052024000222011065ID1108272492
Author:
Carsten Brzeski, James Knightley, James Smith, Chris Turner, Rebecca Byrne
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.