Tiffany Haddish Proves She Is Much More Than A Comedic Actor At Embrace Girls Foundation Fundrasier

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tiffany Haddish with Steven G and the Interiors by Steven G Crew

Tiffany Haddish signs her book at Embrace Girls Foundation fundraiser

Tiffany Haddish with 100+ Women of Miami Beach at Embrace Girls Foundation fundraiser.

Haddish Wows Embrace Fundraiser Audience, Signs 400 Copies of Her New Book, "I Curse You with Joy!"

- Miami Radio Personality and Embrace Foundation Board Member Tamara GantMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- South Florida loves Tiffany Haddish , and she loves them back!The award-winning actor, comedienne and bestselling author made the seven-hundred-person audience at the Casino at Dania Beach laugh, cry and listen intently Sunday as she shared her life story and signed her latest bestselling book,“I Curse You with Joy,” during a signature“Tea Table Talk” benefit show for the Embrace Girls Foundation .Audience members sent rave reviews of Haddish's talk to Embrace Foundation President Velma Lawrence and the Embrace website.“Just wanted to let you know that the event was fantastic,” wrote attendee Jackie Marino.“We all had a great time and really enjoyed meeting your special guest!”“Thank you for a fabulous time,” said Miami Dade Police Director Stephanie V. Daniels.“You always go beyond expectations.”“The event was amazing!” wrote Embrace fan Brioyna Hart.Star of“The Last O.G.” television show, the“Girls' Trip” and“Night School” hit movies and author of the New York Times bestselling children's book,“The Last Black Unicorn,” Haddish signed over two hundred books during the tea talk and spoke and took pictures with almost everyone at the event, demonstrating the energy and willpower that took her to Hollywood stardom.Haddish spoke about the difficulties of growing up in foster care, bringing tears to many in the crowd when she told how having her few possessions stuffed into black garbage bags as she moved from foster home to foster home“made me feel like I was garbage too.”That observation spoke to Children's Harbor President Tifanni Dhooge, who attended with twenty young adults who have aged out of the foster care system.Dhooge said some staff members had been concerned with Haddish's sometimes colorful language would be a bad example.“But this is exactly the way they talk to each other,” Dhooge said.“When she said there is nothing you can say that will ever hurt me the way my mama hurt me, once she establishes herself as having lived their life and been through what they've been through and is still cool, that's a powerful message for these kids.”Haddish's experiences prompted her to create the Suitcase Drive for Foster Youth program, which provides suitcases to children in the foster care system through her charity, She Ready Foundation, and moved Embrace President Lawrence to start a similar program in Miami-Dade counties.Longtime Miami radio personality and Embrace Girls Foundation Board member Tamara Gant, who interviewed Haddish onstage and took questions from the audience, said the evening was a signature Embrace event in giving the audience access to the performer.“These people are longtime fans who want to connect with her, talk to her,” Gant said.“Tiffany went to every table. She signed every book. She took pictures with everyone who wanted one.“You just don't get those experiences unless you go to an Embrace Foundation event.”Bernadette Morris, president and founder of Sonshine Media, an award winning, full service public relations, marketing and advertising agency, and Black PR Wire, a digital news platform, attended with friends and fellow power mavens Dionne Anderson, CEO of The Design Group of Miami (TDG), a full service event management and production company, Florida Power and Light Director and Communications Specialist Darlyne Jean-Charles, and GAROI Media Founder and CEO Lasana Smith, winner of the 2023 Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year award.Haddish's presentation, and Lawrence's mission, resonated with women, Morris said.“Tiffany Haddish is a remarkable woman who has gone from almost nothing to everything,” Morris said.“She was so relatable and so genuine and authentic. The other thing that was so beautiful about her and about what she said and did was she not only poured her heart out, she encouraged and uplifted each person in that room because we saw the tears. We saw the joy.“I know it's an organization,” Morris said,“but Velma has also made Embrace a brand to really build sisterhood and to build these young girls to know they can do whatever they put their hearts and minds to do.“Velma brings out the best in everybody.”The event was sponsored by Steven Gurowitz, president of Interiors by Steven G , one of the country's premier luxury interior design firms with over 85 employees. Its' 110,000 square-foot showroom headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL. hosts an array of quality interior design styles, including many Italian furniture lines. Clients have included high end restaurants, commercial offices, hotels, and private homes.“This event was a ten” Gurowitz said.“Tiffany Haddish is the real deal. This woman comes right from the heart. You were hanging on to everything she said because it was not fiction. I don't think a person there was not moved by her. She signed every book, said hello to every person, posed for pictures with everyone.“She was just so real.”“Today's event was so amazing” Haddish said afterward.“I really liked that I could feel the energy in the room. I am so proud of the Embrace Girls Foundation They know how to put something together right which lets me know they are properly handling these young girls and getting them to where they need to be in life so that they can be successful, amazing citizens.“Anything they want to be, they're going to be great at it.”Embrace Founder and CEO Lawrence called the evening“electric.”“Tiffany was vulnerable, emotional, open and honest,” Lawrence said.“Her joy and love of service, her intellect and sense of humor captivated the audience. We were blessed to have her share her time and talent with us.”Embrace is gearing up for its December 15th“Intimate Evening” fundraiser featuring the musical groups Rose Royce and Russell Thompkins Jr. and the New Stylistics. Tickets are available at .For more information about Embrace Girls programs or to donate, call 877-466-4769, or go to the website, .

Velma Lawrence

The Embrace Girls Foundation

+1 877-466-4769

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Tiffany Haddish talks about foster care.