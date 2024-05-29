Ice Maker Market Poised For Steady Growth: Food Service Industry Driving Demand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ice Maker Market

Rising demand for ready-to-eat meals and expansion of the hospitality sector are fueling growth in the ice maker market.

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled“Ice Maker Market by Product Type and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” the global ice maker market size was valued at $2,330.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $2,784.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2027.

Get Your Sample @

Exciting Offer Alert! Get a Massive Discount on Your Next Purchase! Buy now and take advantage of this limited-time offer. ️

An ice maker, also known as an ice machine or ice generator, is an electrical appliance designed to produce ice artificially. The market for ice makers is expected to witness growth due to high demand from the foodservice and food processing sectors. The increasing preference for energy-efficient and water-saving products is anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

development of the food service industry is anticipated to drive the growth of the ice maker market. Moreover, rise in business-related travel, surge in urban population, and rise in number of food joints such as hotels and restaurants fuel the growth of the hospitality industry, thereby driving the growth of the market. Changes in food habits and busy lifestyle of consumers have led to increase in demand for ready-to-eat meals. Rapid changes in supporting factors such as disposable income, consumer preferences, increase in working women population, and digitization have resulted in rise in number of quick-service and other types of restaurants, which in turn is driving the sales of the ice maker.

Factors Driving Ice Maker Market Growth

The development of the food service industry is expected to drive market growth.

The rise in business-related travel and the surge in urban population contribute to the growth of the hospitality industry, impacting the demand for ice makers.

Changes in consumer preferences, disposable income, and lifestyle have led to an increase in the number of quick-service restaurants, driving ice maker sales.

Product Type Analysis

Countertop ice makers are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These are designed for easy access to ice, making them suitable for bars or counters.

Application Insights

The "others" segment, including corporate offices and residential areas, is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR. Corporate facilities often use ice makers in cafeterias, contributing to market growth.

Global Market Segmentation

Product Type Categories: Modular ice maker, undercounter ice maker, countertop ice maker, and ice dispenser.

Application Categories: Food service, food processing, healthcare, retail outlets, and others.

Regional Analysis

North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

LAMEA are the analyzed regions in the global ice maker market.

Talk to our Expert

Key findings of the study

By product type, the modular ice maker segment accounted for the highest ice maker market share in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2027.

By end use, the food service segment occupied maximum share in the market in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America accounted for highest share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the ice maker market include :

→ Hoshizaki corporation

→ Manitowoc ice (WELBILT, INC.)

→ A & V Refrigeration Corp

→ Ali Group S.p.A.

→ Middleby Corporation

→ Cornelius, Inc.

→ Kold-Draft

→ North Star Ice Equipment Corporation

→ Whynter

→ LLC and U.S. Ice Machine Mfg. Co.



(( )) Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry

Deep Fryer Market :

Coffee Beans Market :

Oatmeal Market :

Apple Cider Vinegar Market :

Greek Yogurt Market :

Make a Direct Purchase Discounts! Limited Time Offer: May 2024 - July 2024

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view of providing business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We have professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms the utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every piece of data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies in the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 8007925285

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other