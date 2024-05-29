America's Future Get In The Fight Ohio Summit & Training To Combat Child Exploitation & Trafficking, June 14-15

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NORTH PORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- America's Future, Inc., a national leader in the fight to preserve individual rights, promote American values and traditions, and protect the nation's Constitutional Republic, announced that its next "Get In The Fight" campaign to raise awareness, educate, and mobilize local residents and communities to help end child exploitation and trafficking is scheduled for Ravenna, Ohio on June 14 and 15, 2024, at Portage Community Chapel, 6490 State Route 14. Ohio residents and others interested in attending the two-day event are encouraged to register early to secure their seats. Click here to learn more and register for "Get In The Fight" Ohio.The Ohio campaign is part of America's Future Project Defend & Protect Our Children (PDPC) nationwide initiative to build a grassroots community of informed Americans armed with the facts, knowledge, and tools to help end the war on children. America's Future coordinates "Get In The Fight" state campaigns with local advocates and individuals in each state. The state campaigns include an evening summit with a panel of experts and leaders with first-hand experience in the areas of trafficking prevention and rescue and recovery of trafficked victims and survivor services and assistance, followed the next day with a series of training programs and seminars, specifically tailored for individuals, parents and professionals in multiple industries, first responders, and others.The Ohio Friday night summit begins at 6 p.m. with remarks by General Mike Flynn, America's Future Board Chair, and a panel discussion moderated by Lara Logan, an award-winning investigative journalist on the Board of America's Future, along with a presentation of a uniquely designed digital resource library of federal and Ohio laws and regulations governing child exploitation and trafficking and best practice strategies to effectively drive legislative action and policy development.Summit panelists and presenters include Bazzel Baz, founder and president of the Association for the Recovery of Children (ARC); Tara Lee Rodas, HHS whistleblower; Tina Baz, ARC Human Trafficking Program Director; Lynz Piper-Loomis, actionvist, podcaster, overcomer, and author of I Am Silent No More; Daniel Duval, executive director of BRIDE Ministries; Alicia Hopper, paralegal, and attorneys Ben Moore and Alicia Kutzer.The training programs on Saturday run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and offer a diverse range of courses tailored to various professions and roles. These include seminars for healthcare professionals, parents and caring adults, first responders, real estate professionals, and overcomers. The curriculum also covers essential topics such as“Navigating the Emerging Threat of Sextortion” and“Artificial Intelligence and Media Manipulation,” ensuring that every participant gains relevant and valuable knowledge."Get In The Fight" Ohio is the sixth state campaign held by America's Future. Hundreds of people have attended state summits and training programs in Florida, Michigan, Illinois, Texas, and Washington State thus far. Following the Ohio campaign in June, campaigns are scheduled for Colorado on September 20-21 and Connecticut on October 4-5, with more states in the planning stage. As an extension of the America's Future "Get In The Fight" campaigns and in cooperation with ARC, six-day“Fight Child Sex Trafficking Comprehensive Equipping Course” training programs are scheduled regionally. The next ARC programs will be held in Spokane, Washington, from June 17 – 22, 2024, and in Russel, Pennsylvania, from September 9 – 14, 2024.Individuals or organizations interested in coordinating a "Get In The Fight" campaign in their states are invited to email Lisa MacDonald, America's Future Director of Strategic Planning, at .... To learn more about America's Future initiatives and activities, please visit and follow America's Future on your favorite social media platforms.ABOUT AMERICA'S FUTURE, INC.Founded in 1946, America's Future, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to protecting the individual rights of every American and our Judeo-Christian values that make America exceptional. We do our work through educational and informational initiatives, strategic partnerships, communications, and networking opportunities that empower Americans to get involved in the fight to preserve the American way of life, now and for generations to come. For information, visit .

