Heidari Law Group Offers 5K Reward For Arrest And Conviction Of Man Who Assaulted Golden Knights Fan

- Sam Ryan Heidari, Founder and Owner Heidari Law GroupLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A Vegas Golden Knights fan says he was sucker-punched by a stranger after a hockey game in Dallas leaving him with extensive injuries to his face and jaw.Now, Sam Ryan Heidari, owner of the Heidari Law Group is on a mission to find the person who caused the fan so much pain and suffering .VGK fan Jason Bowen says he grabbed a drink with his fiancé after the game, and they were waiting for an Uber outside American Airlines Center-both wearing VGK gear-when some words were exchanged with a few Dallas fans. Then, he says a stranger came up from behind and hit him in the face, sending him to the pavement-and to the hospital.Heidari has expressed publicly that by offering a reward of 5k, he hopes that someone will be motivated to come forward with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the Dallas fan who hit Bowen.Jason Bowen says he still can't believe the extent of his injuries.“I have a fracture in my right orbital right here under the eye, several broken-like fractures in my cheekbone area,” he said.“My upper jaw is actually completely fractured and separated from my skull right now, so it's floating, is what they're, the term they use.”Sam Ryan Heidari has released a statement nationally through a PR wire about the 5K reward in an effort to reach as many people as possible with his message."We've seen before that people will step forward with tips and information when a reward is offered. I think that the perpetrator needs to be brought to justice, and pay for the suffering he caused an innocent person " states Heidari.Sam Ryan Heidari is the founder and owner of the Heidari Law Group. His practice concentrates in all phases of complex commercial litigation, including premises liability, Premises safety, product liability, insurance bad faith, and catastrophic injury. He is also fluent in French. Sam is an active member of Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles (CAALA), Nevada Justice Association (NJA), American Inns of Court, Howard D. McKibben Chapter, American Bar Association (ABA), Clark County Bar Association, Los Angeles Bar Association, and Beverly Hills Bar Association.If you have information about this incident please call1-833-847-7227 1-833-TIPSCASH

