Bertazzoni Win The A'design Award In The“Home Appliances Design”

MILANO, ITALY, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Valentina Bertazzoni, director of style and communications at the historic Italian company, Bertazzoni Spa, creator of exquisitely Italian-designed kitchen appliances, announces that the 120-cm freestanding kitchen with induction hob and double electric oven from the 'Professional' series has won the A'Design award in the“Home Appliances Design” category. The award, given by an international jury of experts, celebrates the innovative design and superior quality of Bertazzoni's Italian products. This prestigious award adds to other recent awards, including the Best of KBIS 2024 and the iF Design award, consolidating our excellence in the freestanding kitchen sector.'To receive the A' Design Award in the country where the company was born and continues to operate is an honor of extraordinary importance. Recognitions such as this, both national and international, testify to the commitment and dedication that characterizes our work every day and underscore the importance of our roots. I am deeply proud of this achievement, which celebrates not only our history but also the future that awaits us,' said Valentina Bertazzoni, who recently gave a 'lecture' at a well-known Italian design institute, ISIA in Florence, one of the oldest.The vision of product design of a company more than a century old, with a very technical and technological production core, accustomed to dialogue with the world's commercial centers, brought to one of the training centers of excellence of tomorrow's designers, the Florence ISIA Design.Valentina Bertazzoni represents the sixth generation, shared with a large audience of young enthusiasts and the curious. 'Original is her approach to design declined in the concrete context of a company that can tell a century and a half of history.I have provided, perhaps unexpectedly, a lot of contextual information, because in order to think about a product, the designer must first know the client and the dimension in which he or she operates,” explains the entrepreneur, who, she points out, wanted to deliver three indispensable keys to approaching the production world effectively.“To make a good product, the designer must preliminarily ask himself: what, how and why. That is, what is the object he is called upon to concern himself with; how to approach it, drawing on a wealth of technical, technological, sourcing and commercial knowledge. And then, and perhaps first of all, he has to ask himself the reasons why a product should be made in a certain way rather than another.”For Bertazzoni, these are fundamental aspects that allow“not to remain in love with oneself or one's idea and to be able to operate more easily and with greater satisfaction in the encounter between creativity and production.”Bertazzoni's history, vision and type of product made it possible to concretely support these arguments by entering the heart of a company beloved in much of the world for its quality, easily recognizable products.“For a company with a long history like ours,” she summarizes,“continuity of style is fundamental and therefore invokes an evolutionary design that draws creatively on the archives; engineering products remain the cornerstone, they must be connoted by a style that enhances precisely this nature of theirs, along with their functionality. Not the least of these is the reference to objects that stay there for years and years in the kitchen, linked to a purchase that is an investment rather than a response to an impulse. Their lines, therefore, cannot be subject to seasonal changes.A complexity, then, that fully met the objective of Isia Design, which was to make young aspiring designers understand the complex world that revolves behind and around a design product, of which technology is only one part.A complexity of which Bertazzoni gave an account, recounting the activities of the company's in-house Style Center, of which he is director.“The designer,” she says,“also assumes a mediating role between very different needs that precisely in this Center are confronted. Finding a falling point is certainly challenging, but it is also a very nice team effort,” the entrepreneur concludes.

