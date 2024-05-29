MERCATON SICAV Mercaton Special Situation Fund I Is One Step Closer To Opening For Investors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Alternative Investment Fund has been officially incorporated.

MERCATON SICAV – Mercaton Special Situation Fund I (SIX:LI1334419945 LI1334419952)

- Tomasz NietubyćVADUZ, LIECHTENSTEIN, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FMA Liechtenstein, the competent authority for licensing and admission of financial service providers, approved the distribution of the MERCATON SICAV – Mercaton Special Situation Fund I (“Mercaton SSF I ").The objective of the Mercaton I is to achieve a high return on investment by providing capital to and investing in companies in“special situations”. These unpredictable situations may occur when substantial capital increases to spur growth and expansion is needed or in case of management buyouts. Other“special situations” are financed as well.Enterprises needing financing of turnaround cases, of company restructurings, or refinancing of existing capital providers are just a few of the situations in which Mercaton SSF I is specialized in and in which it creates value for its investors as well as for the companies it invests in.Mercaton SSF I, the first sub-fund under this Mercaton SICAV umbrella structure, is launched to invest in enterprises facing special situations or unpredictable circumstances. The Fund is managed by One Funds AG in Liechtenstein and Copernicus SSF GmbH acts as specialist consultant.“Mercaton SSF I is managed in a way to help companies that do not have access to the normal sources of financing because normal sources of financing want to have a healthy company to invest in. The management is seeking companies in special situations and the Fund is investing in them. The Fund can get better prices, better terms and invest in companies that want to use this change to become first or best” said Tomasz Nietubyć, the initiator of the Fund. Furthermore, Nietubyć underlines, that the Fund“is fulfilling a very interesting task and covers a problematic gap in the financial environment”.The Mercaton SSF I is about to be available for subscription to eligible professional investors. This unique opportunity allows investors to benefit from the expertise of an exclusive team, specialized in gearing up the unconventional potential and maximizing the worth of companies.For more information, please visit or contact the press officer.Responsible for this press release:Copernicus SSF GmbH, Am Schrägen Weg 19FL-9490 Vaduz, LiechtensteinLiechtenstein Reg.-Nr. FL-0002.721.263-4Press officerFelicia Ristea...Phone: +423 340 17 81

Felicia Ristea

Copernicus SSF GmbH

+423 3401781

email us here