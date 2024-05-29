(MENAFN- EQS Group)



Hong Kong Cyberport Supports the Establishment of Custody & Tokenization Lab by Aegis Custody

Assist Forward-thinking Financial Institutions in Unlocking the Immense Potential of Digital Assets

[Hong Kong, 28 May 2024] Aegis Custody is thrilled to set up a new business unit called Aegis Prime dedicated to providing SFC and HKMA-compliant tokenization solutions for asset managers, broke dealers, banks and insurance companies. With the launch of Aegis Prime, we are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Oliver Ng as its Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Ng brings with him over 30 years of experience in enabling compliance and driving digital transformation for esteemed broker dealers and banking institutions. Mr. Ng is well-suited to lead Aegis Prime towards becoming a market leader by building out tokenized assets distributions among banks and brokers dealers.

With support of Hong Kong Cyberport, Aegis Custody established Digital Asset Custody & Tokenization Lab to provide an UAT (User Acceptance Testing) environment for financial institutions. This lab allows them to conduct test with various use cases including spot ETF in-kind subscriptions and redemptions, virtual asset trading with coin in-out capabilities, stablecoin custody and distributions and different tokenization use cases like tokenized funds, tokenized bonds and tokenized trade debt.

Serra Wei, Founder and CEO of Aegis Custody mentioned,“Aegis Prime will focus on offering fast, affordable, and standardized tokenization solutions to foster mass adoption and distribution of tokenized assets for financial institutions. These efforts aim to make services such as tokenized products more accessible and attractive to a broad spectrum of issuers and investors, thereby expanding the potential of digital finance.”

Oliver Ng, CEO of Aegis Prime, commented, "I recognize the importance of integrating traditional financial networks with innovative digital asset technologies. Central to our strategy are broker-dealers and banks, the foundational elements of our distribution network. As we collaborate with financial institutions to help enhance their infrastructure, the market landscape of tokenization in Hong Kong will gradually take shape. This positions Aegis Custody and Aegis Prime to progress to the next stage of development-from Hong Kong to the world, realizing our grand vision.”

About Aegis Prime:

Aegis Prime is a new business unit of Aegis Custody, specializing in tokenization and Security Token Offerings (STOs) distributions among banks and broker dealers. Aegis Prime collaborates with asset holders and distribution channels to establish a regulatory-compliant ecosystem, unlocking vast opportunities for investors and the growth of the tokenization market.









About Aegis Custody:



Aegis Custody, as a qualified custodian through its affiliate Aegis Trust in the United States, provides high-quality custody solutions for institutional clients globally. Aegis Custody also offers custody technology solutions under regulators' guidance for digital asset custody in Hong Kong with a focus on security, innovation, and excellence.

Stay updated with Aegis Custody and LinkedIn .











