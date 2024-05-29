Delignit And Amorim Cork Composites Launch Fibercork To Boost The Sustainability Of Electric Batteries



Blomberg, Germany / Porto, Portugal, 29th of May 2024. Delignit AG (ISIN DE000A0MZ4B0), a leading manufacturer of ecological wood-based products, and Amorim Cork Composites, a business unit of Corticeira Amorim, world leader in the cork industry, have come together to develop an innovative range of sustainable solutions for EV batteries: FiberCork. With the increase in demand for electric vehicles and the pressure to reduce their environmental impact, manufacturers are seeking more sustainable materials that maintain performance and safety in battery systems. FiberCork, ensures that the product not only performs exceptionally but also actively contributes to carbon reduction. FiberCork is a range of solutions designed for the thermal insulation of high voltage batteries in electric vehicles and offers applications such as thermal pads, bulkhead partition walls, and module covers, ensuring excellent insulation performance. It combines Amorim Cork Composites capacity in the innovation and development of cork composites solutions with Delignit's expertise in transforming beech wood for the automotive industry. This partnership reinforces the mission of both companies to contribute to more environmentally friendly electric mobility. Cork's properties – such as low density, thermal insulation and compressibility – are combined with beech-wood's resistance to particle bombardment, creating a set of sustainable and unique solutions that stand out from conventional materials and respect the strict requirements of this industry. “The electric mobility sector has undergone major transformations over the last few years, which has resulted in great opportunities in terms of innovation”, says João Pedro Azevedo, CEO of Amorim Cork Composites.“Our company already has a strong track record in providing high performance cork solutions for demanding industries such as aerospace or automotive. That is why we are confident in the added value that the FiberCork range can bring to the e-mobility market in terms of performance and sustainability.” “The unique material properties of our Delignit material have been impressing customers in technologically demanding applications for decades. The Delignit/Cork combination has the potential to become a gamechanger on the path of decarbonization in EV, bringing renewable raw materials into a new, highly engineered field of application”, Markus Büscher says, CEO of Delignit Group.

About the Delignit Group: The Delignit Group develops, produces and sells ecological materials and system solutions made of renewable raw materials under the brand name Delignit. As a recognised development, project and serial supplier of leading automotive groups, the Delignit Group is, among other things, world market leader for supplying the automotive industry with cargo bay protection and cargo securing systems for light commercial vehicles. With a variety of applications and a vertical integration that are unique in its industry, the Delignit Group serves numerous other technology sectors, for example as a worldwide system supplier of reputable rail vehicle manufacturers. Delignit solutions have exceptional technical properties and are also used, among other things, as trunk floors in passenger cars, interior equipment for motor caravans and special floors for factory and logistics buildings and to improve building security standards. Made from European hardwood, the Delignit material is CO2-neutral throughout its entire life cycle, making it an environmentally friendly alternative to non-regenerative materials. Its use not only improves the ecological footprint of customers' products, but also enables them to meet increasingly stringent environmental sustainability requirements. With the "Boost Your Sustainability" initiative, the Delignit Group demonstrates its long-standing commitment to promoting environmental sustainability and responsibility. Discover more about this commitment at The company, which is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has been in existence for over 200 years. Further information is available online at

About Amorim Cork Composites: Amorim Cork Composites is one of the business units of Corticeira Amorim - the world's largest cork processing group. Founded in 1870, Corticeira Amorim currently has dozens of business units distributed across five continents. It exports numerous products to more than 100 countries and has a diversified network of 27,000 customers. With strong sustainability credentials and a negative carbon footprint, the company provides a set of solutions, materials and applications to some of the world's most technological, disruptive and demanding activities, such as the aerospace, automobile, construction, sports, energy, interior design, wines, sparkling and spirits industries. The company is managed by the fourth generation of the Amorim family, and cultivates the same values of longevity, ambition, pride, attitude and passion that have always underpinned the past 150 years of its successful history. The company annually invests millions of euros in R & D + I, generates 94% of its sales outside Portugal and employs more than 4,400 employees. Corticeira Amorim's mission is to add value to cork in a competitive, differentiated and innovative manner, in perfect harmony with Nature. Further information is available online at

