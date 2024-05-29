(MENAFN- EQS Group)

oceansix future paths Ltd. publishes Q1/2024 results

Tel Aviv, Israel, May 29, 2024 – Oceansix Future Paths Ltd. (“Oceansix” or the“Company”), a leader in sustainable technology and manufacturing, announces the release of its consolidated financial statements for Q1 2024, which ended on March 31, 2024, along with the related Management Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”).

Shareholders and interested parties can register for the call at the link below.

Oceansix is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: OSIX), the New York OTCQB (AKMYF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A3EFB0).

Financial Statements and MD&A for Q1/2024

The documents, among others, will be posted under the Company's profile on SEDAR at and on the Company's website at . All values in this news release and the Company's financial disclosures are in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.

Earnings Call Invitation

Oceansix invites shareholders and interested parties to join the Company's webinar on May 30, 2024, where management will provide a brief overview of Oceansix along with details on the Company's Q1 2024 results and upcoming operational milestones. The webinar details are as follows:



Date: Thursday, May 30, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM EST / 16:00 CEST Join Here: Webinar Link



For more information, contact:

Elad Hameiri, CEO | +34 673 435 571 | oceansix future paths Ltd

Investor Relations

RB Milestone Group LLC (RBMG)

|

...

About oceansix

oceansix is a global innovator focused on sustainable solutions through waste-to-product technology. With operations spanning multiple continents, the Company is dedicated to advancing environmental sustainability while delivering economic growth and shareholder value.

Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by oceansix future paths Ltd. may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. oceansix Future Paths Ltd. assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments which differ from those anticipated.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange's policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





