Teradyne Robotics Welcomes James Davidson As Chief AI Officer

NORTH READING, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / Teradyne Robotics, which includes collaborative robot (cobot) company Universal Robots (UR) and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) company MiR , has announced the appointment of James Davidson as the Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer effective May 28, 2024.

"James' exceptional track record in AI and robotics aligns perfectly with Teradyne Robotics' mission to revolutionize manufacturing through innovative automation solutions," said Ujjwal Kumar, Group President of Teradyne Robotics. "We are excited to welcome him to our team and are confident that his leadership will drive significant advancements in our AI capabilities."

James' career spans over 20 years and integrates deep expertise in artificial intelligence and robotics. Initially focused on satellite technologies at Sandia National Laboratories, he soon shifted to robotics, fueling his passion for the field through doctoral work in reinforcement learning at the University of Illinois. He has held lead research roles at Google Brain/DeepMind and MITRE, where he contributed extensively to both academic research and commercial products. James then embraced entrepreneurship, steering Talos Robotics as CEO and shaping the technological vision of Third Wave Automation as CTO. Most recently, as Chief Architect at Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR), he guided its technical direction and ramped up AI solutions for its new product, the MiR1200 Pallet Jack. His broad application of AI spans diverse projects, from implementing Google's pioneering AI-generated ads and developing healthcare fraud detection systems at MITRE to advancing robotics in various forms, including forklifts and manipulators.

About Teradyne Robotics

Teradyne Robotics is a global leader in advanced automation solutions dedicated to revolutionizing manufacturing processes through innovation in collaborative and mobile industrial robotic technologies.

Teradyne Robotics companies, Universal Robots and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) empower businesses of all sizes to enhance operational efficiency by integrating the power of machines with human talent. Its comprehensive range of solutions enables companies to optimize manufacturing processes, leading to improved product quality, increased productivity, while greatly improving worker safety. Teradyne Robotics is part of Teradyne (Nasdaq:TER), a leading supplier of automatic test equipment and industrial automation solutions. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

