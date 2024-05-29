Leifheit AG: Annual General Meeting approves total dividend of EUR 1.05 per dividend-entitled share

EQS-News: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

Dividend of EUR 0.95 per dividend-entitled share and special dividend of EUR 0.10 resolved

Board of Management presents new strategy for sustainably successful corporate development



Rüdiger Böhle and Larissa Böhm elected to the Supervisory Board All agenda items approved by a large majority

Nassau/Germany, 29 May 2024 – Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0006464506), one of the leading brand suppliers of household products in Europe, successfully held its 2024 Annual General Meeting today. The meeting was held at the German National Library in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, with 61.73% of the share capital represented. The Annual General Meeting adopted all agenda items by a large majority. It resolved to distribute a total dividend of EUR 1.05 per dividend-entitled share that will consist of an increased dividend of EUR 0.95 and a special dividend of EUR 0.10, resulting in a dividend yield1

of 6.5%.

Alexander Reindler, Chairman of the Board of Management of Leifheit AG, explains:“The special dividend that has now been resolved and the share buyback programme that has been under way since mid-May are intended to allow shareholders to benefit from the good liquidity situation of the Leifheit Group. In order to shape the future of Leifheit with sustainable success, we are focusing on the implementation of our new holistic business strategy. The strategic realignment is based on the motto 'LEADING WITH FOCUS. CREATING SUSTAINABLE VALUE' and is aimed at profitable growth and cost efficiency. The maxim 'Our ideas that make your life easier' expresses our desire to position ourselves as the European market leader and specialist for mechanical cleaning and drying – with maximum user satisfaction, an entrepreneurial culture and a sustainable mindset.” In order to successfully implement the new corporate strategy, the company is focusing primarily on investments in the Leifheit brand, a much stronger focus on its core categories and international markets, the accelerated expansion of e-commerce and the strengthening of its innovation capabilities. At the same time, a lean organisation, the digitalisation of processes and integrated communication at the point of sale, both online and in stores, are important factors for efficiency. The Annual General Meeting elected four shareholder representatives to the Supervisory Board. In addition to Dr Günter Blaschke and Mr Stefan de Loecker, Mr Rüdiger Böhle and Ms Larissa Böhm are now also members of the Supervisory Board. Rüdiger Böhle is CFO and commercial managing director of Blanco GmbH + Co. KG in Oberderdingen, Germany. As an experienced C-level manager with a wide range of experience, he has in-depth expertise in sustainability, M&A, strategy development and change management. Larissa Böhm is managing director at Alantra EQMC Asset Management SGIIC in Madrid. She brings with her many years of international professional experience in the finance and investment sector, in retail and in the luxury industry. The employee representatives on the Supervisory Board are Mr Thomas Standke and Mr Alexander Keul. “We are delighted to have gained two knowledgeable and experienced financial experts in Mr Böhle and Ms Böhm for the Supervisory Board of Leifheit AG. Both will enrich our board and provide us with important impetus,” says Blaschke.“I would like to thank the former members Dr Claus-O. Zacharias and Mr Georg Hesse for their trusting and successful cooperation on the Supervisory Board over the past years.” At the constituent meeting following the Annual General Meeting, Dr Blaschke was re-elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, de Loecker as his deputy and Böhle as Chairman of the Audit Committee. The Board of Management used the Annual General Meeting to report in detail on business development at the Leifheit Group in financial year 2023 and the first quarter of 2024. Despite the persistently challenging economic conditions, the Board of Management is confident about the current financial year and expects a slight increase in Group turnover compared to the previous year. In addition, the Board of Management anticipates consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the range of EUR

10 to EUR

12 million, as well as a positive free cash flow of around EUR

10 million. KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, was appointed as auditor for financial year 2024. Detailed information on the Annual General Meeting and the voting results for the individual agenda items are available online at .

Latest images are available for download at 1

The dividend yield is the ratio of the dividend per share to the closing price (Xetra) of the Leifheit share at the end of financial year 2023.



About Leifheit Leifheit AG, founded in 1959, is one of the leading European brand suppliers of household items. The Leifheit Group divides its operating business into the Household, Wellbeing and Private Label segments. Leifheit and Soehnle products – two of Germany's best-known household brands – are known for high quality and great utility for consumers. Its French subsidiaries Birambeau and Herby are active in the service-oriented Private Label segment with a selected product range. In each segment, the company focuses on its core product categories of cleaning, laundry care, kitchen goods and wellbeing. The Leifheit Group employs some 1,100 people. More information on Leifheit is available online at , and

Contact: Leifheit AG

56377 Nassau

Germany

...

+49 2604 977218



