Proposed Sukhpuri Textile Cluster, Burhanpur Receives Good Response, Waitlist Gets Longer

Bhopal, May 29 (KNN) The Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) established to oversee development of the proposed textile cluster in Sukhpuri, Burhanpur district, has reported a substantial waitlist of industries seeking to establish operations within the forthcoming industrial park.

According to Prashant Shroff, Director, Burhanpur Sukhpuri Textile Cluster Association, the SPV has already obtained partial funding commitments from over 250 businesses for the cluster's total saleable area of 42 lakh square feet.

However, an additional 25 enterprises have registered interest in securing approximately 2 lakh square feet of space, indicating robust demand.

Burhanpur is a well-established hub for powerloom operations, with an estimated 40,000 powerlooms functioning across homes, small-scale industries, and unorganised workshops within the city limits.

Shroff noted that the concentrated cluster would facilitate an ecosystem conducive to expansion for small enterprises and broaden market reach.

Cumulatively, the 250 participating industries are projected to invest between Rs 350-400 crore in the Sukhpuri cluster project.

Land levelling activities are currently underway at the site, which comprises an undeveloped 63-hectare parcel identified by the state's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises department under the new cluster policy outlined in the MSME Rule 2021.

Two additional textile clusters have been proposed at Mohammadpura and Nimbola in Burhanpur.

