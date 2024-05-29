Rajasthan's First SEBI Approved CAT1 Fund By Marwari Catalysts

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India Startup accelerator: Marwari Catalysts is igniting entrepreneurial spirit in tier 2 - tier 3 cities of india. Got its first SEBI-approved Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) CAT 1 Angel Fund.



Marwari Catalysts launches Rs 100 cr fund for startups





With a 100 crore fund dedicated to supporting 300 startups, MCats has evaluated over 9,000+ startups & built an impressive portfolio of 80+ startups of them making significant strides with 8+ exits.

The accelerator boasts a 100+ Co-founders Club and is headquartered in Jodhpur, with regional offices in Mumbai head -

Nikhil Gupta, Bangalore head - Anil Chhikara, Jaipur head - Anish Thomas, and Delhi. Having conducted 8 successful cohorts, with game - changing startups like TURMS, Jaipur Watch Company, Hobit, ClimeKare, Insurance Padosi, Bank Sathi, ZoWorld, Revoquant, Accelerate India, Yearbook Canvas, MOB and UCR.

MCats, a leading startup accelerator is driving innovation.

4 portfolio founders have appeared on Shark Tank.





We have tasted 50x growth and celebrated a 10x exit. These startups, collectively generating

500+ crore in revenue, employing more than 2000+ people, and raising 350+ crore in funds, are revolutionizing industries and paving the way for a prosperous future. Standing out as a trusted partner for investors due to our“ mentors with skin in the game " approach.







Their upcoming flagship event, the Startup Xchange, will feature four physical demo days held across major cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, and Jodhpur. Beyond the AIF, MCats boasts strong associations with family funds, corporate houses, and a powerful network that extends to celebrity co-investors. Specifically to nurturing and empowering startups across a diverse range of industries, including Fintech, ReligionTech, SportsTech and Gaming, AR/VR, D2C, Ayurveda, Enterprise AI, MediaTech and Entertainment, PropTech, DefenceTech, BioTech, Food and AgriTech, Climate Change, Healthcare, SupplyChain Logistics, and even SpaceTech.





Adding to the excitement, MCats boasts an impressive roster of celebrity co-investors , including; Amit Jain (Car Dekho); Virendra Gupta (Daily Hunt) Dr. Kumar Vishwas, renowned poet; Kailash Kher, Kunal Shah,(CRED) and Azhar Iqbal (inshorts), With MCats' deep commitment, strong funding, and star power backing.





"We are thrilled to launch Rajasthan's first AIF CAT 1 fund, marking a significant step in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in our region. This initiative highlights our commitment to providing essential guidance, connections, and resources for startups to thrive. Join us in this transformative journey,”

Sushil Sharma, Founder & CEO of Marwari Catalysts .





“As serial entrepreneurs and angel investors, we are staunch believers in the transparency and transformative force of innovation," said Nitin Sethi, Joint President, Chief Digital Officer – Adani Group .





"We're building a collaboration-driven platform where founders secure financial backing and tap into the wisdom of successful Limited partners who have been there and done that," said Nirav Jogani, Vice Chairman - Lemon Consultech Group .





Chintan Sheth, CFO - Navika Capital Group said, "With the launch of the AIF, ultra-high net worth investors can easily access a portfolio of complementary Indian startups to enhance their long-term equity portfolios."





Dr Seema Choudhary, Founder & Managing Director -

Seema Finechem Industry said,

“I am really happy to be part of AIF's initiative to open Innovation and Learning Centers. Seen through the eyes of the benefitted funders, the results are gratifying and encouraging. My best wishes to the entire AIF team.”





About Marwari Catalysts

Established in 2019, Marwari Catalysts, India's fastest-growing startup accelerator, is a dynamic hub for innovation and entrepreneurship. Our team comprises like-minded professionals, successful startup founders, and industry experts, all driven by a shared passion for turning visionary ideas into thriving businesses.





Our mission is to transform startups into unicorns by providing unparalleled support in creating, nurturing, and fostering their growth. We seamlessly integrate with incubators on the backend and collaborate with Angel Networks, AIFs, Family Offices, and Early Stage VCs on the front end, ensuring comprehensive support throughout the startup journey.