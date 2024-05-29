APAC Amusement Industry Booming After Pandemic Rollercoaster Ride

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire)



The Asia-Pacific (APAC) attractions market isn't just surviving but thriving – forecasting almost 385 million in attendance to themes and amusement parks, $16.8B USD in visitor spending by end of 2024, and (pending economic conditions) between 619-750m visitors in the region.

The region's amusement market is projected to increase by 67%, second only to the Middle East in growth, signifying huge potential for innovation and profitability. China and Japan are the strongest performers in the APAC amusement sector and are forecast to increase their share of total regional spending over the next three years.



the rise in 5D multisensory attractions that combine sight, sound, touch and even smell

innovative approaches to improving environmental impact and sustainability, including waste management and energy efficiency

demand for personalisation of guest experiences state-of-the-art safety and crowd/queue management technologies.

BANGKOK THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 May 2024 -The global amusement industry will converge in Bangkok to learn about the latest innovations and trends – as well as take a sneak peek into its exciting future – at the largest trade exhibition of its kind in the region: the IAAPA Expo Asia 2024, running 27 to 30 May.From thrilling rides to robotics, safety features to AI experiences, the inspiring three-day international extravaganza at Bangkok's Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre will showcase the newest technological advancements in the attractions industry from more than 300 exhibitors.The industry – one of the hardest hit by COVID lockdowns, border closures and restrictions –has made a strong comeback from the pandemic, recapturing an impressive 98% of spending lost in 2020. Global total spending for the industry is projected to reach nearly $58.7B USD by the end of 2024.IAAPA Expo Asia Pacific Executive Director and Vice President, Jack Chan, said a primary factor contributing to the enduring popularity and growth is the universal appeal of entertainment and recreation activities."Amusement and theme parks are a cultural phenomenon that not only provide entertainment to millions, but also contribute significantly to the region's and global economy," he said."We live in an era where experiences are valued more than ever and consumers' appetite and expectations for immersive entertainment are rapidly growing, so the task for industry players is to meet these challenges and stay ahead of the game – pardon the pun."Some prevailing trends and solutions which will be presented at the expo include:The jam-packed IAAPA Expo Asia 2024 program also features a stellar line-up of key speakers from leading parks and entertainment venues, such as Shanghai Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland, Universal Beijing Resort, Enchanted Kingdom (Philippines), Dreamworld (Australia), Studio City Macau and Ramayana Water Park.The expo caters to the entire spectrum of the attractions industry – not only amusement and water parks, but also a diverse range of other sectors."Our event embraces the whole attractions landscape, encompassing family entertainment centres, location-based attractions, branded experiences, zoos, aquariums, museums, science centres, nature attractions, event facilities like stadiums, food and beverage operators, and beyond," said Mr Chan.This year's theme, 'Shape your evolution' reflects the focus on education and growth. Industry experts and specialists will share insights and strategies to help attendees elevate their businesses.The comprehensive education program will cover a wide range of topics, from personnel development and merchandise to F&B trends and revenue diversification. The expo's EDUTours will enable attendees to gain an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at some of Thailand's peak entertainment venues and insider knowledge directly from their top executives."Whether you're part of a multinational corporation or small family-run operation, IAAPA Expo Asia is the premier industry event to connect with manufacturers, suppliers and business leaders," Chan said."It is the ideal environment to network, enhance your professional development, ignite inspiration and connect with manufacturers, peers and other industry leaders."For more event information and registration details, click here . Check out the full list of exhibitors here