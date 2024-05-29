Key Trends From North America's EV Battery Supply Chain Event

(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Key Trends and Takeaways from Battery Minerals & Supply Chain 2024: Building North America's Resilient EV Battery Ecosystem

The event highlighted the need for multifaceted strategies and collaboration to strengthen the EV battery supply chain in North America.











As a speaker at the recent event focusing on building North America's resilient EV battery supply chain, I had the opportunity to delve deep into emerging trends, challenges, and strategies shaping this critical sector. Here are the key takeaways and insights from the event:





1. Biggest Risks: The 'Made in North America' Strategy



The North American battery market faces significant challenges in securing a reliable supply of raw materials due to the USA's FEOC regulation in effect from 2025.

The current overdependency on the Chinese supply chain for battery raw materials and components will lead to supply uncertainty.

USA regulation is forcing the development of upstream and midstream capabilities that are not planned or operational until 2026. Digital identifiers/passports of supply chain materials bring transparency and security while promoting circularity and sustainability.





2. Enhancing Critical Mineral Mining Capacity within North America



Boosting the mining capacity for critical minerals like lithium, nickel, and cobalt is crucial for supporting EV tax credits under IRA, thereby making low-cost EVs possible.

This also ties deeply into ESG goals, ensuring that the extraction processes are environmentally friendly.

Currently, there are no nickel and cobalt mining and refining facilities in North America that supply the EV battery industry, strongly challenged by costs and regulatory hurdles. Investments in recycling are increasing, helping to reduce dependency on raw material imports and support a circular economy.





3. Onshoring EV Supply Chain with Mineral Processing



Developing the midstream segment for the battery material supply chain is crucial, as most refining and further production of battery materials are highly concentrated in China.

China accounts for 65% of nickel and 82% of cobalt processing, while the country has only ~4% of nickel and 2% of cobalt mining. China also accounts for 72% of cathode and anode production, creating competitive pressure for North American players to enter the market.

Nickel and cobalt refinery projects are underway in Canada and the USA, with a common plan for battery recycling as the next phase. Refining challenges in recycling: Currently, black mass from battery recycling is shipped to Asia for refining, as no strong regulation is in place.





4. Leveraging Canada: Resources and Government Support



Canada holds abundant natural resources of battery materials like lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite, phosphate, etc.

Six ongoing projects by various companies for CAM/PCAM manufacturing facilities within Ontario and Quebec are scheduled to be operational by 2025-2026.

Canada's infrastructure facilitates advanced and sustainable manufacturing (e.g., Canada is one of the world leaders in the production and use of energy from renewable resources).

Canada has a 100% zero-emission vehicle sales target by 2035.

Canada's programs, like Critical Mineral Research, Development and Demonstration (CMRDD), fund manufacturing facilities, and ACCA helps write off capital costs of machinery. Province-level funding, such as Quebec's Plan for Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals (QP DCSM), is also available.





Conclusion

The event highlighted the multifaceted challenges and innovative strategies required to build a strong EV battery supply chain within North America. From leveraging government incentives to sustainable infrastructure, Canada stood as a promising premise for a holistic approach. The insights and discussions emphasized the importance of local production and sustainable practices in driving the future of the EV battery industry. As one of the speakers, it was encouraging to see the collective effort and commitment towards overcoming these challenges and securing a resilient supply chain for the future.





About Frost & Sullivan:

Frost & Sullivan, the growth pipeline company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Pipeline as a Service provides the CEO's Growth Team with transformational strategies and best-practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth opportunities. Let us coach you on your transformational journey, while we actively support you in fostering collaborative initiatives within your industry's ecosystem. Our transformation journey is fueled by four powerful components, ensuring your success in navigating the ever-changing landscape of your industry.



Schedule a complementary Growth Dialog with our team to dive deeper into transformational strategies and explore specific needs within your company.

Become a Frost Growth Expert in your area of specialization and share your expertise and passion with the community through our think tanks.

Join Frost & Sullivan's Growth Council and become an integral member of a dynamic community focused on identifying growth opportunities and addressing critical challenges that influence your industry. Designate your company as a Companies2Action to increase exposure to investors, new M&A opportunities, and other growth prospects for your business.

About Anu Jose

Anu Jose is part of the North American mobility division of F&S, with years of dedicated research and consulting experience into SDV (Connected + Autonomous + Electric Vehicle) technologies. Known for her data analytics skills and ability to synthesize complex data into actionable recommendations, Anu has a proven track record of helping major North American OEMs and Suppliers make informed decisions and drive growth. Prior to F&S, she was part of the team creating a global connected car platform for a major Asian vehicle OEM.

View all posts by Anu Jose