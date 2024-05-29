Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Secures New $1.8 Million Contract With A Trusted Long-Term Government Customer

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



SuperCom Ltd. is a company focused on serving government and institutional electronic monitoring needs on a global basis

SuperCom's competitive strength in serving the electronic and digital security ID market is demonstrated in its most recent $1.8 million contract with a long-term client SuperCom's most recent quarterly financial statement shows a 400 percent YOY increase in EBITDA, as well as revenue growth of 8 percent and gross profit growth of 139 percent

Secured electronic and digital solutions innovator

SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB)

recently announced that it has secured a new $1.8 million contract with a long-standing customer of its e-Government division, showcasing the company's continued competitiveness and the values that help it retain clients. The new contract is expected to be fulfilled over the next five months. For over 30 years, SuperCom has been a trusted partner with over 20 national governments around the world, recognized as a global leader in the design, development, integration, and delivery of highly secured national ID and e-government solutions ( ).

SuperCom's e-government platforms help governments, and their agencies create secured, multi-identification (Multi-ID) documents and issue them for various needs ranging from border control services to biometrics enrollment. The company supports the public safety sector globally with...

