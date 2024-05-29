(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



PaxMedica is preparing to submit a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration later this year for using suramin to treat Human African Trypanosomiasis

PaxMedica is currently preparing for an associated and very important Type C meeting with the FDA scheduled for June 27th Type C meetings are designated by the FDA to address specific issues in drug development, such as clinical trial design, data requirements, or other scientific matters not covered by Type A or Type B meetings

PaxMedica (NASDAQ: PXMD) , a biopharmaceutical company specializing in neurological disorder treatments, recently shared corporate updates regarding its continued progress toward establishing suramin as an accepted treatment for Human African Trypanosomiasis (“HAT”).

PaxMedica is preparing to submit a New Drug Application (“NDA”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for using suramin to treat Human African Trypanosomiasis, a well-established treatment in East Africa for nearly a century. In April 2024, PaxMedica demonstrated its commitment to...

