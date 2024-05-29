Esgbreaks Evergen Infrastructure Corp. (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) Releases Report Covering Q1 2024 Results

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) EverGen (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) , Canada's renewable natural gas (“RNG”) infrastructure platform, is reporting its financial results for the first quarter of 2024. Highlights of the report include record quarterly renewable natural gas (“RNG”) production and revenues with Fraser Valley Biogas specifically achieving record daily and monthly RNG production. Specifically, the company reported revenues of $3.2 million for the quarter, up 92% from the $1.7 million reported for first quarter 2023 with a net loss for the quarter of $1.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $0.7 million, an increase from nil reported for the same quarter in 2023. The company has scheduled a results and corporate update Zoom call that will begin today at 11 a.m. ET. CEO Mischa Zajtmann and CFO Sean Hennessy will host the call.“With the completion of the expansion at Fraser Valley Biogas in December 2023, our capital investments have translated into significant revenue growth,” said EverGen Infrastructure CEO Mischa Zajtmann in the press release.“As we continue to ramp up RNG production and advance the development of our core project base, we expect to achieve continued revenue growth.”

About EverGen Infrastructure Corp.

EverGen, Canada's renewable natural gas infrastructure platform, is combating climate change and helping communities contribute to a sustainable future. Headquartered on the west coast of Canada,

EverGen is an established independent renewable energy producer that acquires, develops, builds, owns and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste-to-energy and related infrastructure projects. EverGen is focused on Canada, with continued growth expected across other regions in North America and beyond. For more information about EverGen and its products, visit .

