Tinygemsbreaks Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) CEO To Present At Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vistagen (NASDAQ: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering neuroscience to deliver groundbreaking therapies for individuals affected by psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company has announced that its management will present and host one-on-one meetings during the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference slated to take place in New York City on June 5 and 6, 2024. Vistagen's Chief Executive Officer Shawn Singh will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, June 6 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A webcast will be accessible through the events page of Vistagen's website . Investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting during the conference should contact their Jefferies representative.

To view the full press release, visit

About Vistagen Therapeutics Inc.

Vistagen is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering neuroscience to deliver groundbreaking therapies for individuals affected by psychiatric and neurological disorders. Five of Vistagen's clinical-stage neuroscience pipeline candidates belong to a new class of drugs known as pherines, which are investigational neuroactive nasal sprays with innovative proposed mechanisms of action that activate chemosensory neurons in the nasal passages to impact fundamental neural circuitry in the olfactory system and the brain without the need for systemic absorption or binding to receptors in the brain. Vistagen's sixth investigational candidate is an oral prodrug with potential to modulate NMDA receptor activity. Vistagen is passionate about delivering differentiated treatments that set new standards of care for people living with anxiety, depression and other neurological disorders. For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to VTGN are available in the company's newsroom at

About TinyGems

TinyGems

is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TinyGems, text“Gems” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TinyGems website applicable to all content provided by TinyGems, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TinyGems

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TinyGems is powered by

IBN