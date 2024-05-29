Tinygemsbreaks Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) CEO To Participate At Upcoming BIO International Convention 2024

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) , a leader in artificial-intelligence (“AI”)-driven drug discovery and biologics, will be spotlighted at next month's BIO International Convention 2024. The conference is scheduled for June 3–6, 2024, in San Diego. According to the announcement, Predictive Oncology CEO Raymond Vennare will be presenting a company overview at the gathering. His presentation, titled“Novel AI Driven Insights to Guide Early Drug Discovery,” is slated to begin at 6:45 EDT on June 3, 2023.“We are very pleased to participate in this year's Bio International Convention, which is the premier gathering of biopharmaceutical stakeholders from around the world,” said Predictive Oncology CEO Raymond Vennare in the press release.“With our unique portfolio of assets, which includes advanced AI and active machine learning capabilities, a CLIA-certified wet lab, and a vast biobank of hundreds of thousands of tumor samples and pathology slides, we are able to confidently support our predictions through real-world experimentation by introducing tumor heterogeneity into the earliest phases of drug discovery. I look forward to highlighting these capabilities, which I believe set us apart from our peers and will allow us to be a leader in this rapidly growing field of AI-driven drug discovery.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Predictive Oncology Inc.

Predictive Oncology is on the cutting edge of the rapidly growing use of artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning to expedite early drug discovery and enable drug development for the benefit of cancer patients worldwide. The company's scientifically validated AI platform, PEDAL, is able to predict with 92% accuracy if a tumor sample will respond to a certain drug compound, allowing for a more informed selection of drug/tumor type combinations for subsequent

in-vitro testing. With the company's vast biobank of more than 150,000 assay-capable heterogenous human tumor samples, Predictive Oncology offers its academic and industry partners one of the industry's broadest AI-based, drug-discovery solutions, further complemented by its wholly owned Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (“CLIA”) lab and GMP facilities. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to POAI are available in the company's newsroom at



About TinyGems

TinyGems

is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TinyGems, text“Gems” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TinyGems website applicable to all content provided by TinyGems, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TinyGems

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TinyGems is powered by

IBN