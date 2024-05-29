(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



MedCana subsidiary is expanding reach both domestically and internationally

Company is strengthening support, sales operations through international partnerships Eko2o is at the forefront of providing innovative agricultural technology and infrastructure solutions

Eko2o S.A.S., a subsidiary of

Software Effective Solutions (d/b/a MedCana) (OTC: SFWJ) , is experiencing significant growth and success, as evidenced by recent news that it has become a key infrastructure supplier for some of Colombia's largest flower producers ( ). In addition, Eko2o is strengthening its support and sales operations through international partnerships and collaborations, including with Danziger International.

“Our solutions stand out in the market, and we are delighted to witness our company's growth as we expand our reach both domestically and internationally,” said Eko2o CEO Juan Ricardo Velez. In the announcement, the company noted that it has solidified its reputation as a leading provider of...

