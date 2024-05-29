Trump's Campaign To Start Accepting Crypto For Campaign Contributions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The presidential campaign of Donald Trump has announced that it will

start accepting crypto donations

as part of its strategy to create a“cryptocurrency army” in the lead-up to election day. The campaign has set up a fundraising platform that enables any legally permissible donor to contribute to its political committees using a variety of cryptocurrencies accepted by the Coinbase exchange.

This move not only emphasizes Trump's position as a crypto-supportive candidate but also aims to attract a key demographic of young male voters that is increasingly engaged with digital currencies. The announcement coincided with the conclusion of Trump's defense in...

