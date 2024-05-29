(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cybin (NYSE American: CYBN) (Cboe CA: CYBN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative next-generation psychedelic-based treatment options. The company today announced that its Chief Medical Officer Amir Inamdar, MBBS, DNB (Psych), MFPM and Director, Clinical Development Ellen James, Ph.D. will participate at the Interdisciplinary Conference on Psychedelic Research (“ICPR”) taking place June 6-8, 2024, in Haarlem, Amsterdam. Dr. Inamdar will speak at two panels on psychedelic research and Dr. James will present“SPL026 ('DMT fumarate') in combination with SSRIs for patients with Major Depressive Disorder” on Thursday, June 6 at 2:40 p.m. Central European Time.

“I look forward to discussing some of the critical issues and key challenges unique to clinical trial design for psychedelic treatments, and pathways to marketing authorization in Europe,” Dr. Inamdar said in the news release.“I am eager to learn from leaders in the scientific community and to share the significant progress that Cybin has made across CYB003, our deuterated psilocybin analog program for the treatment of major depressive disorder ('MDD'), and CYB004, our proprietary deuterated dimethyltryptamine ('DMT') molecule in development for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder ('GAD'). With the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's recent Breakthrough Therapy Designation for CYB003, and positive data in hand from our recently completed Phase 2 trial, we are nearing the start of our multinational, multisite Phase 3 program for CYB003. This, coupled with the growing attention and acceptance of the psychedelics sector as a whole, presents an opportune time to discuss the regulatory and commercial path forward for psychedelics and to share key learnings from our early clinical studies. Cybin is pleased to be a leader in bringing improved treatments to address the urgent needs in mental healthcare.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Cybin Inc.

Cybin is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to create safe and effective psychedelic-based therapeutics to address the large unmet need for new and innovative treatment options for people who suffer from mental health conditions. Cybin's goal of revolutionizing mental healthcare is supported by a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists aimed at progressing proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, and novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens. The company is currently developing CYB003, a proprietary deuterated psilocybin analog for the treatment of major depressive disorder and CYB004, a proprietary deuterated DMT molecule for generalized anxiety disorder and has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds. Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Ireland. For company updates and to learn more about Cybin, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CYBN are available in the company's newsroom at

