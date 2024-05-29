Investornewsbreaks Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT) CEO Featured In Exclusive China Finance Net Interview

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ: BHAT) , a company expanding its business to commodity trading and aiming to become a leading intelligent commodity trader worldwide, is being spotlighted in a recent release by China Finance Net. According to the announcement, Blue Hat Interactive CEO Chen Xiaodong was featured in the interview, which included a variety of questions focused on the company's business transition into commodity trading, specifically its focus on the gold sector. Other questions were about the company plans moving forward.“At present, our partners come from all over the world, including the Middle East (such as Dubai GTC) and Southeast Asia (such as Malaysia, Singapore, etc.),” said Blue Hat Interactive CEO Chen Xiaodong during the interview.“In the future, we will continue to expand our business map to Europe, North America and other countries and regions to achieve a globalized layout. In gold trading business, we plan to keep increasing our gold holdings. . . . In the gold derivates business, we will join forces with GTC and commit ourselves to building a high-end brand for digital trading of financial derivatives at the level of hundreds of billions or even trillions of dollars of annual trading volume. We look forward to realizing the steady growth and long-term development of our business through these strategic layouts.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Blue Hat

Interactive Entertainment Technology

Blue Hat was formerly a provider of communication services and IDC business, as well as a producer, developer, and operator of AR interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials in China. Leveraging years of technological accumulation and unique patented technology, Blue Hat is expanding its business to commodity trading, aiming to become a leading intelligent commodity trader worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to BHAT are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN