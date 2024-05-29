Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF) CEO Featured As Guest In Recent Bell2bell Podcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
CEO explains that Aston Bay is in the business of adding value through discovery of high-grade critical metals and precious metals deposits ATBHF is working with partner to develop the Storm Copper Project, located in Canada Storm project is serving as a model as the company looks to discover, develop other projects
Aston Bay Holdings (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF)
CEO Thomas Ullrich talked all things copper in a recent episode of the Bell2Bell podcast, which delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries ( ). During the interview, Ullrich and host Stuart Smith discussed key information about Aston Bay, a publicly traded Canadian minerals exploration company focused on exploring high-grade copper and gold deposits in North America.
Ullrich provided an overview of the company, noting that Aston Bay is in the business of adding value through discovery of high-grade critical metals and precious metals deposits.“We're an exploration-stage company,” he explained.“Really what that means is that we want to get out there and make...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to ATBHF are available in the company's newsroom at
About MiningNewsWire
MiningNewsWire
(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
MiningNewsWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
MiningNewsWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN29052024000224011066ID1108272355
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.