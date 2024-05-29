Miningnewsbreaks Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) Spotlighted At Emerging Growth Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Appia Rare Earths & Uranium

(CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) , a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors, has been invited to present at today's Emerging Growth Conference. According to the company, Appia CEO Stephen Burega will present during the live, interactive online event, which is open to shareholders and the investment community. Burega's 20-minute corporate update, which will include a live question-and-answer session, is slated to begin at 2:20 p.m. ET. The Emerging Growth Conference spotlights companies from a wide range of growth sectors; the conference's audience includes potentially tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts.

To view the presentation, visit



To view the full press release, visit

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project, which is 40,963.18 hectares in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. The company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property and is exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston and Eastside properties. The company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares in Saskatchewan and also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. For more information about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to APAAF are available in the company's newsroom at

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN