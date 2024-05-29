UBEO Business Services Expands Market Presence With Acquisition Of Commonwealth Digital Office Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This strategic move marks UBEO's commitment to enhancing its footprint in the market

AUSTIN, TX, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- UBEO Business Services, a leading provider of innovative office technology solutions, announced today the acquisition of Commonwealth Digital Office Solutions, a prominent player in the office technology industry. This strategic move marks UBEO's commitment to enhancing its footprint in the market and strengthening its ability to deliver comprehensive office solutions to its clients.

Commonwealth Digital Office Solutions, based in Sterling, VA, has earned a stellar reputation for its cutting-edge technology solutions and exceptional customer service over the years. The acquisition aligns seamlessly with UBEO's mission to provide innovative, cost-effective, and sustainable office solutions to businesses of all sizes.

Jim Sheffield, CEO of UBEO Business Services, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Commonwealth into the UBEO family. Their expertise and dedication to customer satisfaction perfectly complement UBEO's commitment to delivering best-in-class office solutions. This acquisition enhances our commitment to a customer-centric philosophy and reinforces our position as a leader in the industry."

Mike Sarelson, Owner of Commonwealth Digital Office Solutions, also shared his excitement about the acquisition, emphasizing the benefits it will bring to their clients. "Joining forces with UBEO Business Services presents an incredible opportunity for us to enhance the value we offer to our customers," said Sarelson. "UBEO's extensive resources and industry expertise will enable us to provide even greater support and innovation to help businesses thrive in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape."

UBEO Business Services and Commonwealth Digital Office Solutions are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for their clients and employees. Clients can expect continued access to the same high-quality products, services, and support they have come to rely on, with the added benefit of access to UBEO's expanded portfolio of solutions.



About UBEO Business Services

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, UBEO is now the fastest growing business technology organization in the country. Since 2018, UBEO, LLC exceeded over six times in annual revenue growth. While the organization is rapidly growing, its commitment to excellence is paramount. UBEO's success is attributable to its commitment to acquire best-in-class companies and build a premier brand in the Document Technology industry. For more information, please visit .

About Commonwealth Digital Office Solutions

Commonwealth Digital Office Solutions is a premier provider of office technology solutions, catering to businesses of all sizes across Washington DC and Northern Virginia metropolitan areas . Specializing in managed print services, document management solutions, IT services, and workflow automation, Commonwealth is committed to delivering excellence in technology, service, and support. Backed by a team of experienced professionals and industry-leading technology partners, Commonwealth Digital Office Solutions empowers businesses to optimize productivity, streamline workflows, and achieve their goals in today's dynamic digital landscape. For more information, visit .

