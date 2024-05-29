Autonomous Crane Market Size, Share, Growth Challenges, Key Companies By 2032 Columbus Mckinnon, Schneider Electric,

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global autonomous crane market is expected to generate $2.36 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $18.61 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 22.8% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Growth in inclination toward high-end safety of construction and industrial workers and growing penetration of smart technologies, such as AI, in the field of equipment are the crucial factors for the global autonomous cranes market. Moreover, the building & construction segment is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the autonomous cranes market, owing to growing adoption of high-end technology at the construction sites and increasing concern toward workplace safety. Increasing development activities of smart port enabled with autonomous cranes are expected to create a significant opportunity in the global market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global autonomous crane market based on business type, mobility, end user vertical, and region.

Based on business type, the aftermarket segment would contribute the highest share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 23.9% from 2023 to 2032. The research also analyzes the OEM segment.

Based on end user vertical, the building and construction segment is projected to account for the largest share in 2022, holding more than two-fifths of the global autonomous crane market. In addition, this segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 24.2% from 2023 to 2032. The report also discusses segments including marine & offshore, mining & excavation, and others.

Based on region, North America is expected to contribute to the highest share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the total share , and is estimated to continue its lead in terms of revenue by 2032. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period.

Key Findings Of The Study

By business type, the aftermarket segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of mobility, the mobile segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share.

Depending on end user vertical, the building & construction segment is projected to dominate the global market.

North America is expected to be the global leader in the autonomous cranes market in terms of market share.

