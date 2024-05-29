Deep Fryer Market On The Rise: Innovations Driving Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Deep Fryer Market

Technological Advancements and Shifting Consumer Preferences Propel Deep Fryer Market Forward.

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled "Deep Fryer Market by End Use and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global deep fryer market size was $487.6 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $612.5 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Deep-frying is a popular cooking method known for its ability to cook food quickly and evenly while imparting tenderness. Innovations in deep fryer technology, such as improved oil quality, oil reuse, and process automation, are driving the development of advanced and efficient deep fryers. The global deep fryer market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by the rapid expansion of the food service industry and changing consumer eating habits.

Market Drivers

Expansion of Food Service Industry: The growth of the food service industry, particularly in the HORECA (Hotel, Restaurant, and Catering) sector, is driving demand for deep fryers, especially in commercial applications.

Changing Consumer Eating Habits: Hectic lifestyles have led to increased consumption of appetizers and fried foods, driving the demand for deep fryers in both residential and commercial settings.

Innovation in Cuisines: Experimentation and innovation in the gastronomy industry are leading to the introduction of new varieties of fried foods, further fueling market growth.

Online Distribution: The emergence of online distribution channels offers convenience and accessibility to consumers, driving sales of deep fryers through e-commerce platforms.

Challenges

Health Concerns: The formation of harmful compounds like acrylamide during deep frying has raised concerns about the health risks associated with fried foods, potentially hindering market growth.

Consumer Awareness: Growing consumer awareness about the negative health effects of deep-fried foods may impact consumer preferences and reduce demand for deep fryers.

Opportunities

Technological Advancements: Continued innovation in deep fryer technology, such as improved oil filtration systems and energy-efficient designs, presents opportunities for market growth.

Collaboration with E-commerce Platforms: Collaboration with online retailers allows deep fryer manufacturers to expand their market reach and improve sales through online channels.

Market Segmentation

End Use: Residential and commercial.

Distribution Channel: Offline (traditional retail stores) and online (e-commerce platforms).

Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global deep fryer market is experiencing robust growth driven by the expansion of the food service industry, changing consumer eating habits, and innovation in cuisines. While concerns about health risks associated with fried foods pose challenges, technological advancements and collaboration with e-commerce platforms present opportunities for market expansion. Deep fryer manufacturers must focus on developing advanced and efficient products while addressing consumer concerns about health and safety to sustain growth in the competitive market landscape.

Key Findings of the Study

Asia-Pacific leads in terms of deep fryer market revenue share and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

Commercial segment generates highest revenue in the deep fryer market analysis.

Based on distribution channel, offline segment accounted for about 88% of the global deep fryer market share in 2018. However, the online segment is expected to witness robust growth with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with robust CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the deep fryer market includes AB Electrolux, Ali Group Srl, Breville Group, Fagor Industrial, Groupe SEB, Henny Penny, Newell Brands, Taurus Group, TTK Prestige Ltd., Welbilt, Inc. among others

