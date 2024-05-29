TSS Photography Franchise Secures Spot On Franchise Business Review's 2024 Culture100 List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Independent Research Identifies TSS Photography Franchise Among Top 100 Franchise Brands with the Best Culture Based on Surveys of Over 36,000 Franchise Owners

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TSS Photography Franchise proudly announces its inclusion in Franchise Business Review's fifth annual “Culture100” list . This prestigious list highlights the top 100 franchise brands with the best culture, based on extensive research and surveys conducted by over 36,000 franchise owners.Since its inception in 1983, The Sports SectionTM Photography has developed a successful business model that supports photographers in creating profitable businesses while enjoying a balanced lifestyle. Specializing in youth sports, school, and events photography, TSS Photography now operates out of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, providing its franchisees with access to a professional print lab and a diverse array of photo finishing products.Franchise Business Review, an independent franchise market research firm, is renowned for its objective surveys of franchisee satisfaction. Unlike other rankings, FBR's assessments are based solely on the satisfaction and performance feedback of franchisees. They publish their rankings of top franchises semi-annually in their Guide to Today's Top Franchises and throughout the year in various industry reports.TSS Photography stood out among more than 360 franchise brands, with its franchisees rating their experience across 33 benchmark questions. These questions covered essential aspects of their franchise systems, including leadership, core values, community, and engagement. TSS Photography ranks in the top quartile of franchises in the combined 17 key areas that contribute to a robust company culture.Michelle Rowan, President & COO of Franchise Business Review, remarked,“Finding the right culture fit is an important part of any franchise investment decision, but it can be difficult to gauge. That's why we gather data on how current franchisees rate a brand's culture. It tells you whether franchisees believe the franchisor cares about their success and how well the community of support staff and franchisees work together to achieve their business objectives. For anyone looking to buy a franchise, we recommend you start with the brands on this year's Culture100 list. These companies are rated 20% - 50% higher by their franchisees than other franchise brands in the key areas that contribute to a positive culture.”TSS Photography's Outstanding Survey Results:Core Values: Scored 90 points (13 points higher than the industry average)Brand Support: Scored 86 points (7 points higher than the industry average)Support Each Other: Scored 90 points (9 points higher than the industry average)Visit Franchise Business Review to view the full 2024 Culture100 list.About TSS Photography FranchiseTSS Photography offers comprehensive support for both seasoned photographers and novices seeking new business opportunities. The franchise provides business advice, marketing materials, training, digital sales solutions, appointment booking, and much more – ensuring franchisees have everything they need to launch or expand their photography businesses.About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm specializing in the franchise sector. FBR evaluates franchisee and franchise employee satisfaction and engagement, publishing various guides and reports for entrepreneurs exploring franchise investments. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. For more information, visit Franchise Business Review.

