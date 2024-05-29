Capzul Conducts Hackathon Challenge Eliminating The External Attack Surface, Set To Revolutionize Cybersecurity Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Capzul, focussed on developing leading cybersecurity solutions, recently offered its server as a target for software experts to hack and none were successful.

- Igal Medad, CEOTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Capzul Corp. (“Capzul”), an innovative startup focussed on the cybersecurity market, and the developer of CapzulProtect, recently challenged the world's best software engineers and technology experts to hack their server. The event was called the Capzul Hackathon Challenge and featured more than 100 cybersecurity teams that were given 48 hours to complete the task. At certain times throughout the event, Capzul were recording more than 1,000 attacks per second, and its CEO is proud to announce their server remains completely protected and was unscathed throughout the duration of the Challenge.“The competition has ended and no one was able to hack the server protected by CapzulProtect,” proclaimed Igal Medad, CEO and Co-Chair of Capzul .“We truly believe CapzulProtect is a game-changing solution, combining patented secure communication and reverse engineering-proof technologies,” he adds,“which has enabled Capzul to prove, despite all the tools available on the market, that CapzulProtect is simply the best solution for people to deploy, especially those who are serious about cybersecurity today, facing very real threats posed to their assets.”Capzul's VP of Marketing, Eduardo Neves, took the time to personally thank the participants of its first hackathon for their enthusiasm, dedication and for carrying out such sophisticated attacks.“It was a remarkable event,” he exclaimed,“that ultimately demonstrated the reason teams were unable to hack the server is because, unlike any other cybersecurity solution, Capzul does not deal with, but eliminates the external attack surface!” Neves also added that with no winner for the first prize, Capzul will shortly announce the name of the winner(s) of the second prize of R$25,000 for the best analysis report submitted by the participants.Capzul, having now proven the solution's capabilities during their Hackathon Challenge, has begun to launch and commercialize CapzulProtect. The company is also working to develop and bring to the global market new solutions and services using Capzul's disruptive technology.“With the expected outcome of the Hackathon, demonstrating that our company has arrived to revolutionize the global market for cybersecurity, we are now truly ready to introduce CapzulProtect, built on our extraordinary cybersecurity foundation technology,” concludes Medad.About Capzul Corp (“Capzul”).Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices in London, UK and Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Capzul is a cybersecurity firm that intends to revolutionize the global internet security market by offering a disruptive and innovative cybersecurity platform, with CapzulProtect being its first released solution. For more information about Capzul and CapzulProtect please visitAdditional information please contact:London, UKGuy Paterson | Director EMEA...

