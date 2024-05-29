Gurugram Civic Body Ramps Up Monsoon Preparedness

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, May 29 (IANS) In a bit to deal with waterlogging, the Additional Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Balpreet Singh, on Wednesday directed the technical engineering wing to monitor the situation in the city.

Singh also directed the officials to ensure that proper arrangements for drainage are in place by the end of June so that there is no problem of waterlogging during the monsoon season.

He said that work related to cleaning and repairing drainage and sewerage should be completed by June 30.

Chairing a meeting to assess the city's preparedness for the ensuing monsoon, Singh highlighted the need to take adequate measures to ensure commuters and citizens in the city face no hardships due to the rains.

The meeting was also joined by the engineering wing of the MCG and the Chief Engineer.

"Necessary arrangements are being made to keep Gurugram roads free of waterlogging and water accumulation during the monsoon by all the concerned bodies," Singh said.

He also instructed the officials to ensure adequate cleaning of drains, sewerage, roads, and streets besides installing water pumps along with manpower in view of the monsoon.