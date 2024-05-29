Varanasi Youth Wearing 'Main Hoon Modi Ka Parivar' T-Shirts Seek Support For PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated for polling in the seventh and final phase on June 1. The VVIP constituency is buzzing with last-minute election campaigns by political parties while the poll frenzy has also gripped the local residents.

A group of youth hit the Kashi streets on Wednesday to seek support for PM Modi's third straight term from the constituency. They sought to win over the support of fellow residents by impressing upon them with city's transformation under his stewardship.

All dressed in 'Main hoon Modi Ka Parivar' T-shirts marched through the streets and raised slogans like 'Abki baar Modi sarkar, abki baar 400 paar'.

They also sought to educate the 'deprived' class about the importance of votes and encouraged everyone to exercise their franchise.

The youth, flaunting saffron T-shirts and caps, undertook a march from BHU campus gate to Godowlia, a crowded lane near Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Interestingly, this group started out its Support Modi initiative with about 30 members, some days ago and today many more members have joined in.

Apoorva Singh, one of the members said that Modi government's welfare schemes have brought generational change in people's lives including farmers, pensioners, street vendors and more.

"When people vote on June 1, they should keep these factors in mind," he said.

BHU student Vishnu Pratap Singh said: "Earlier, the autowallahs had no work especially during summer vacations today they have no time because of huge influx of pilgrims. Same is the case for vendors around Kashi Vishwanath dham."

Devraj Singh, another BHU student, said that he and his team were informing the public about Modi government's progressive schemes and also his vision of Viksit Bharat.

He said that people must know about the policy paralysis of UPA era and the fast-moving economy under the NDA to understand the difference and accordingly cast their vote on June 1.

Varanasi goes to vote in the last phase on June 1. Results for seven-phased elections will be declared on June 4.