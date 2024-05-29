Delhi HC Launches Free Wi-Fi Facility, New Website For Lawyers, Public

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has introduced a free Wi-Fi facility on its premises for lawyers, litigants, and the public.

Phase I of the Wi-Fi service was launched on Wednesday by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan, Justice Rajiv Shakdher, and other judges.

During the launch event, Justice Manmohan cited the significant role of judges in managing the administration of the high court, which places it at the forefront of judicial reforms.

He stressed the ongoing commitment of the court to introduce further improvements, noting that additional facilities would be inaugurated after the summer recess.

The initial phase of the Wi-Fi facility covers A Block, B Block, C Block, the Extension Block, the mediation centre, and the lawyers' cafeteria.

The service is designed to handle a large number of users, providing reliable and fast internet access with robust security measures to protect user data.

In addition to the Wi-Fi facility, the high court also unveiled its newly designed website which features a responsive design that adjusts to different screen sizes, ensuring seamless functionality across desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile phones.

The new site includes integrated applications such as e-filing, e-RTI, e-Sewa Kendra, accessibility helpline, and more, eliminating the need for users to navigate to separate URLs.

The other new features of the website include True Copy Application, an online mechanism for obtaining true copies of court documents; a virtual tour of Delhi High Court; landmark judgements, a section that will soon feature significant judgements from the high court.