TRUMP, A MEME Coin, Will Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list TRUMP, a Meme coin, a politically-themed token, on TRUMP Zone. For all CoinW users, the TRUMP/USDT will be officially available for trading on 29th May 2024, at 10:00 (UTC). Additionally, CoinW will also list TRUMP x3 ETF, and open TRUMP3L/USDT & TRUMP3S/USDT trading pairs.







Introducing TRUMP

The MAGA (TRUMP) coin experienced a significant surge of 78% on May 9, following remarks by U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump regarding cryptocurrencies. As of now, TRUMP boasts a market cap of $281.8 million, ranking 248th on CoinGecko and positioning it as the 13th largest meme coin by market cap. Trump's endorsement of cryptocurrencies, expressed during a Q&A session at a dinner event where he endorsed crypto donations, has significantly increased interest in the TRUMP token. Notably, the token's liquidity pool is robust, and its community is predominantly international.

Launched on August 11, 2023, the MAGA movement on the blockchain aims to leverage cryptocurrency to support impactful social causes. As the sole active cryptocurrency dedicated to aiding U.S. veterans and safeguarding children, it has attracted a devoted following and facilitated substantial contributions to these noble causes.

Token Details and Project Highlights

The TRUMP token currently lacks specific utility features beyond serving as a meme coin and symbolizing support for associated social causes. With a total supply of 47 million tokens, 1% of which is designated for marketing and development, TRUMP has already donated 220 ETH to U.S. veterans and 189 ETH to efforts aimed at preventing child trafficking. These donations underscore the project's commitment to effecting positive change through charitable initiatives.

While the TRUMP token does not offer specific utility features, its substantial donations and strong community support distinguish it in the cryptocurrency market.

Investors and Community

At present, there are no institutional investors known to be backing the TRUMP token. The TRUMP community, vibrant and expanding, boasts 21,300 Twitter followers and 7,290 Telegram group members. Notably, the community comprises primarily international members, reflecting its global appeal.

$5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent TRUMP prize pool will be up for grabs from May 29th, 2024, at 10:00 to June 4th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of $5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About TRUMP

