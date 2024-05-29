MOTHER IGGY, A MEME Coin, Will Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will initially list MOTHER(MOTHER IGGY), a Meme coin, on PUMP Zone. For all CoinW users, the MOTHER/USDT will be officially available for trading on 29th May 2024, at 12:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of MOTHER, we are launching the“Join the MOTHER bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet” event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.







Influencer-Driven Success: Project Overview

MOTHER is a meme token launched by @IGGYAZALEA, featuring the catchy slogan,“Be a good kid, listen to your mom.” The project leverages the influencer's vast social media presence to build a strong community around the token.

The project owner has a substantial following of 7.6 million. The launch of this token has significantly contributed to the growing trend of celebrity tokens, particularly on the Solana chain. The MOTHER token's market cap skyrocketed from $60,000 to $24 million within hours after launching, marking a 400X increase. The token's liquidity pool is substantial, and the number of token holders continues to rise.

Token Insights: Key Details and Highlights

The MOTHER token currently lacks specific utility features beyond serving as a meme token. It has a total supply of 989,998,940 tokens and was launched with a 100% fair launch, ensuring an equitable distribution among holders. Despite lacking specific utility features, the MOTHER token's rapid growth and substantial liquidity highlight its unique position in the meme token market.

Community Power: Backing and Reach

At present, there are no institutional investors known to be backing the MOTHER token. The MOTHER community, vibrant and international, is significantly bolstered by @IGGYAZALEA's 7.6 million Twitter followers, reflecting its global appeal.

$5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent MOTHER prize pool will be up for grabs from May 29th, 2024, at 12:00 to June 5th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of $5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

