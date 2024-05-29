Classic Charm Of Yicheng, National Style Feast” Yishui Traditional Cultural National Trend Sports Event Is Heating Up!

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) In early summer, everything is in full bloom, brimming with vitality. In response to the national fitness campaign and the promotion of traditional cultural knowledge, Yicheng Street, Yishui County, Shandong Province, held the“Classic Charm of Yicheng, National Style Feast” Traditional Cultural National Trend Sports Event. This event has been warmly welcomed, with over 1,000 participants. The event site was lively, enthusiastic, and full of excitement and positive reviews.







Archery, hammer throw, arrow throwing... This is not only a deep experience of ancient sports but also a collision between sports and culture.

Arrow throwing originated from the throwing games of the Spring and Autumn and Warring States periods and was usually played during banquets or ceremonial occasions. At that time, feudal lords often invited guests to shoot arrows to showcase their martial arts and etiquette. However, for those guests who couldn't shoot arrows, they could throw arrows at wine pots as a substitute for archery.

At the“arrow throwing” competition, participants focused their gaze, aiming resolutely at the mouth of the pot, and after a moment, they decisively released the arrow.“Snap!” The arrow landed on the ground, accompanied by laughter from the surroundings.







In the wooden shooting experience area, athletes held wooden balls and rolled them forward like playing bowling, aiming at the“stakes” in front.“Our stakes are divided into two colors. The red ones are inscribed with positive spiritual values advocated in traditional Chinese culture, such as 'benevolence, righteousness, courtesy, wisdom, trust, warmth, goodness, respect, frugality, and humility.' Hitting the red stake earns points, while the black stakes are inscribed with negative qualities discarded by society, such as 'slowness, arrogance, flattery, greed, and abuse.' Hitting the black stake deducts points. In this way, the ancients integrated positive social spirits into sports, which is in line with the values advocated by our society today. This sport is fantastic,” said Li Yangyang, director of the Yicheng Street Sports Office, with emotion after completing the wooden shooting competition.







There are also projects such as tethering, step beating, blindfolded gong striking, and archery. Explainers dressed in ancient costumes constantly introduce the origins of each sport, unveiling historical scenes one by one. Participants seem to“travel through” time and gain a deeper understanding of the historical origins of national-style sports.“Back then, conditions were far less convenient than they are now, but I didn't expect our ancestors to be so knowledgeable about sports. Participating in this sports event not only helps to exercise our bodies but also allows us to further understand our historical culture. It is both fun and meaningful,” said Zhang Zhiyuan, an athlete, with a smile after listening to the explanation.







In recent years, the trend of“national style” has emerged, with various industries continuously innovating on the path of“national style,” fully demonstrating the vitality of Chinese traditional culture in the new era. Yicheng Street, Yishui County, combines national-style culture with sports, bringing traditional sports into people's lives. This traditional cultural national trend sports event is not only a grand sports event but also a cultural feast. It is an active exploration that leads the public to discover the charm of traditional sports and experience the beauty of traditional sports.