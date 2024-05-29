Closure On Al Sakhama Street

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced a temporary closure on part of the Al Sakhama Street for those coming from Al Maamriya Street for one week from June 1.

The closure in co-ordination with the General Directorate of Traffic aims to complete the surface asphalt layer and infrastructure development works within the Roads and Infrastructure Project in South Al Mashaf - Package 9.

During the closure, those coming from Al Maamriya Street will have to use the Al Sakhama Street South to reach Al Jassasiya Street and then use the surrounding internal roads to reach their destinations. Ashghal will install road signs advising motorists of the temporary closure and has requested all to follow them and abide by the speed limit to ensure safety.

