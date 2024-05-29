(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced an overnight closure on Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor to traffic coming from Hamad International Airport towards the North from 2am to 10am Friday, while keeping the signal-controlled intersections and service roads open.

During the closure in co-ordination with the General Directorate of Traffic, road users must use alternative local and service roads to reach their destinations as shown on the map.

Ashghal will install road signs advising motorists of the temporary closure and requested all to follow them and abide by the speed limit to ensure safety.

MENAFN29052024000067011011ID1108272314