Tapestry Career Spotlight: From Product Packaging To Packaging An Inclusive Employee Experience

Senior Manager of Tapestry's Global Employee Business Resource Group (EBRG) Programs, spent over fifteen years working in packaging across Coach and Tapestry, working with the Creative teams to produce product boxes, shopping bags, and gift packaging, as well as sourcing materials, managing vendor relationships, and more. A year ago, her career took an unexpected turn when she applied for her current position.

Tapestry is committed to ensuring every employee at Tapestry has an equal opportunity to grow and progress. We look to connect employees with advancement opportunities across the enterprise, even if a role is outside an employee's current function.

How did Trinicia make this career change? The support of colleagues, her passion for equity, inclusivity, and diversity, and her experience as a leader within our EBRGs helped. The network Tapestry employees build as an EBRG member can be a strong support system for navigating their career, from identifying development opportunities and seeking feedback to figuring out next steps. Each of Tapestry's EBRGs offers community, support, and belonging while providing networking, mentorship, and professional development opportunities to their members. ERBGs also serve as a platform for members and allies to champion diversity, equity, and inclusion within Tapestry.

