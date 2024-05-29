The Heart Of Our Team: How NRG Moms Drive A Purpose-Filled Work Culture

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on NRG Energy Insights

By NRG Editorial Voices

There's something about mamas at NRG. Especially when you get a glimpse of them through the eyes of their children. To be sure, there's a fair amount of silliness when it comes to being a mother, but make no mistake - these moms take care of business.

Empathetic. Strong. Focused. Insightful. Resilient. Savvy.

These character traits are the tip of the iceberg when describing the mothers at NRG.

When it comes to our team of people working toward a common goal, they comprise one of our most celebrated pillars of strength. They are compassion and wisdom in action. There's no doubt about it - moms are a force. They are mavens of prioritization, multi-tasking, communication, negotiation, adaptability, and more. And they manage to spin every plate without skipping a beat or sweating the small stuff.

Motherhood brings a unique lens to the meaning of teamwork and professional commitment. At the moment of birth (and even before), moms become part of a special team, partnering with significant others, medical professionals, family members, and other caregivers to nurture, protect, and engage with their child. Collaboration, communication, and grace under fire are just some of the skills honed in the trials and triumphs of parenthood. But perhaps the biggest lesson is that true teamwork makes it possible to achieve things you never thought you were capable of.

At NRG, we understand that for parents who work outside the home, balance between professional responsibilities and personal commitments can feel a bit like whack-a-mole. That's why we're dedicated to fostering a supportive environment that transforms the quest for balance into a quest for harmony - because when it comes to parenting, moms know that imbalance is never far off, and learning to navigate chaos is crucial. When work at home and work in the office harmonize, success comes naturally.

We set our sights on a workplace that works for everyone. Flexible work arrangements, discretionary paid time off, comprehensive parental leave policies, and access to resources for parents ensure that the moms of NRG can prioritize their families without sacrificing their career aspirations.

Not only does that make NRG a great place to be, it makes us a better company for our customers. Because when mothers feel empowered to bring their whole selves to work, their unique talents and perspectives drive the kind of collaborative and innovative culture that gets us closer to actualizing a brighter future for all.

